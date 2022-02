The development team at CD Projekt Red have this week released the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 next-generation patch 1.50 specifically created to take the game to the latest PlayStation 5 on Xbox Series X|S consoles. After an extremely memorable launch for all the worst reasons, the development team have been working hard to correct the issues plaguing Cyberpunk 2077 at launch. Even on PC the game is much more playable but still doesn’t live up to the iconic status of previous games such as The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt also created by CD Projekt Red.

