EFW clinches SmartLynx order for six A321P2F conversions

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAircraft modification joint venture EFW has secured an order for six Airbus A321 passenger-to-freighter conversions from Latvian operator SmartLynx Airlines, which will operate the freighters for DHL in Europe. Work will take place between 2022 and 2023 at ST Engineering’s facilities in Singapore and...

simpleflying.com

SmartLynx Eyes The Boeing 737 MAX

Latvia-based wet lease operator SmartLynx Airlines is set to introduce the Boeing 737 MAX to its fleet. The airline has signed a leasing agreement with aviation lessor SMBC Aviation Capital to acquire two 737 MAX 8s. The two aircraft are scheduled to join the SmartLynx fleet in April, with further type additions on the horizon for the summer.
rigzone.com

McDermott Scores Largest-Ever Renewables Contract

McDermott has been awarded its largest-ever renewable energy contract from TenneT for the BorWin6 980MW high-voltage, direct current project. U.S. engineering company McDermott International has been awarded its largest-ever renewable energy contract from TenneT for the BorWin6 980MW High-Voltage, Direct Current (HVDC) project. Through a consortium with Global Energy Interconnection...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Aircraft Engine Compressor Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from Europe| Increase in Aircraft Deliveries to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Engine Compressor Market by Application (Commercial and business aircraft and Military aircraft) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 38% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for aircraft engine compressors in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA. Europe is a major market in the aircraft industry, with considerable production of aircraft engines, civil aircraft, military aircraft, helicopters, and aircraft components. The aircraft manufacturing industry in Europe is concentrated in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Poland, and Sweden. With the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, such as Airbus, the region is witnessing a high demand for aircraft. Airbus has various sites in Europe, which are located in France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. Europe also has well-established domestic airport connectivity, which contributed to the demand for aircraft in 2018.
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
Augusta Free Press

Will electric car batteries lead us eventually to an e-waste apocalypse?

Dear EarthTalk: As millions and millions of electric car batteries start to reach the end of their useful lives, how can we avoid an e-waste apocalypse?. – W. Alexander, San Francisco, Calif. Record-breaking electric car sales confirm that the future of electric transport is here. Globally, 10 million lithium-ion battery-powered...
Nature.com

Carbon-coated MoSTe nanocables for efficient sodium-ion storage in non-aqueous dual-ion batteries

Sodium-based dual-ion batteries have received increased attention owing to their appealing cell voltage (i.e., >3"‰V) and cost-effective features. However, the development of high-performance anode materials is one of the key elements for exploiting this electrochemical energy storage system at practical levels. Here, we report a source-template synthetic strategy for fabricating a variety of nanowire-in-nanotube MSxTey@C (M"‰="‰Mo, W, Re) structures with an in situ-grown carbon film coating, termed as nanocables. Among the various materials prepared, the MoS1.5Te0.5@C nanocables are investigated as negative electrode active material in combination with expanded graphite at the positive electrode and NaPF6-based non-aqueous electrolyte solutions for dual-ion storage in coin cell configuration. As a result, the dual-ion lab-scale cells demonstrate a prolonged cycling lifespan with 97% capacity retention over 1500 cycles and a reversible capacity of about 101 mAh gâˆ’1 at specific capacities (based on the mass of the anode) of 1.0"‰A"‰gâˆ’1 and 5.0"‰A"‰gâˆ’1, respectively.
The Press

Amprius Technologies, Inc. today announced the shipment of the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1100 Wh/L lithium ion battery cells to an industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS).

AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES SHIPS FIRST COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L BATTERIES. FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc., the leader in Silicon Anode Li-Ion battery cells with its Si-Nanowire™ platform, announced the shipment of the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1100 Wh/L lithium-ion battery cells to an industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS). Amprius Technologies' high energy density battery cells have enabled groundbreaking capabilities in long endurance, communications, and high-resolution imaging to cutting-edge stratospheric platforms since 2018.
The Independent

Cargo ship carrying hundreds of Porsches left to burn in Atlantic after crew flee

A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagen vehicles was abandoned after it caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic, with crew rescued and the ship left to drift.It is not yet clear what caused the blaze aboard the Felicity Ace, but all crew members are thought to have been rescued from the vessel, industry website Auto Evolution reported.Among the cars believed to be on the ship is a Porsche 718 Spyder belonging to You Tube star Matt Farah.“I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean,”...
Robb Report

This Hybrid Plane Uses New Technology to Enhance Performance—and Reduce Emissions

As permanent solutions to decarbonizing flight continue to mature, different hybrid models are emerging to fill the gap. The latest arrives courtesy of a partnership between Magnix, the Washington state builder of electric aviation drives, and Desaer, a Brazillian aviation firm. The two companies are combining to build a hybrid version of Desaer’s ATL-100, a 19-seat turboprop commuter plane. The new iteration, called the ATL-100H, will add two 350-kW Magni350 electric propulsion units (motor plus prop assembly) situated to the outside of the standard turboprops mounted on the wings. The electric motors will provide strategic boost to reduce fuel use and...
MotorBiscuit

Volkswagen Keeps Cheating: Gets $1 Billion Fine This Time

The General Court of the European Union dismissed all arguments by Volkswagen claiming it shouldn’t pay $992 million in fines. This week a lower court found VW’s truck maker Scania guilty of price-fixing with other manufacturers for over 14 years. The courts and EU antitrust regulators have called it a “cartel.” Let’s be honest; VW just can’t seem to run its business by the rules, as we’ve seen worldwide with its Dieselgate scandals. And now this.
nextbigfuture.com

China’s SVolt Energy 600 GWh of Battery Capacity by 2025

Chinese power battery supplier Svolt Energy is now targeting 600 GWh of battery capacity by 2025. Svolt’s “SV ‘600’ Strategy” was released on December 8. This is nearly doubling the company’s previous goal of 320 GWh and surpassing the 520 GWh capacity that CATL, currently China’s largest power cell supplier, current 2025 target.
World Economic Forum

Which countries could become the world’s hydrogen superpowers?

Climate change and net-zero commitments are accelerating the shift from fossil fuels to alternatives such as clean hydrogen. The race is on to adopt hydrogen technologies, with some countries positioning to become tomorrow’s hydrogen superpowers. Hydrogen isn’t a direct substitute for coal, oil and natural gas, but it can...
insideevs.com

US Geological Survey Reveals Significant Battery Mineral Imports

Lithium-ion batteries are key elements of electric vehicles, while key elements of the batteries are specific elements like lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, or graphite. The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Vehicle Technologies Office recently highlighted the US' reliance on import of those minerals using U.S. Geological Survey data for the 2016-2019 period.
