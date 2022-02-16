ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ochre House Theater presents In The Garden: Marigold

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ochre House Theater...

Kilgore News Herald

Kilgoround: Boys & Girls Club bingo Feb. 17, KC Theater presents new play Feb. 24-27

“Life lived for tomorrow will always be just a day away from being realized.”. Dinner and bingo benefiting Kilgore Boys & Girls Club will be Thursday, Feb. 17 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kilgore. February’s menu includes appetizers, lasagna, green salad, cinnamon peaches, French bread and two dessert options to be determined. Tea, water, lemonade and coffee will be served. Dinner is $12 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under. Bingo cards are $10 each or 3 for $20. Cash prizes will be paid and to-go orders are available. Reservations are recommended but not required.
KILGORE, TX
pilot.com

Encore Center Presents Around the World in 80 Days Dinner Theater

Stampeding elephants! Runaway trains! Unbridled humor and reaching new heights! The Encore Theatre skyrockets presents the dazzling Jules Verne classic, Around the World in 80 Days, adapted by Mark Brown. The dinner theater performances, in partnership with Ashten’s, begin Friday, Feb. 11 and run through Sunday, Feb. 20, in downtown...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Buffalo News

Lancaster Opera House presents a delightful 'Nunsensations'

I’ve been inside a casino precisely once. I spent approximately 4 minutes on the gaming floor, the time it took to walk from the front door to the tiny theater where there was some cheesy Broadway revue, the kind that’s often playing in casinos or on cruise ships.
LANCASTER, NY
Longview News-Journal

ArtsView Children's Theater teens to present ‘Copa with the View’

ArtsView Children’s Theatre will present “Copa with the View” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the theater, 313 W. Tyler St., in Longview. The show, performed in the style of the 1950s and ‘60s Copa Room at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, will feature 22 of ArtsView’s teens singing love songs from performers of the '50s and ‘60s, including Bobby Darin, Etta James, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Doris Day.
LONGVIEW, TX
WBIR

10About Town: A house and garden show, exotic animals and a winter concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From the ground to the gutters, the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show has something for everyone! From Friday to Sunday, make sure to stop by the Knoxville Convention Center to check out 10,000 square feet of goods from local and regional artists. There will be "how-to" presentations and daily giveaways! Tickets are $10.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Huron Daily Tribune

WSCC presents 'Almost Maine' at Center Stage Theater

SCOTTVILLE -- The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series will present “Almost Maine” at Center State Theater. The romantic comedy opens March 3 and is directed by Michelle Kiessel. Show dates are 7:30 p.m. on March 3, 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. on March 6. The...
MAINE STATE
New Jersey Stage

Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater presents "Fuenteovejuna" by Lope de Vega

Students in rehearsal for the Lewis Center for the Arts' upcoming production of "Fuenteovejuna" . Photo credit: Milan Eldridge. (PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts' Program in Theater at Princeton University presents Fuenteovejuna by Lope de Vega, a classic play of Spain's Golden Age, to be performed in Spanish with English supertitles. Directed by professional guest director Estefanía Fadul, this reimagined production features original rock music composed by Julián Mesri, set design by Raul Abrego, Jr., and sound design by Nathan Leigh. The cast features Princeton senior Juan José López Haddad, who is also costume designer and dramaturg on the production. Performances are on Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26 at 8:00pm and Sunday, February 27 at 3:00pm in the Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Place, Princeton.
PRINCETON, NJ
WBKO

Barn Lot Theater presents: The Odd Couple (Female Version)

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barn Lot Theater, a nonprofit performing arts organization that features live performances in Edmonton, KY, will perform Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female Version) on February 24th. Neil Simon’s revision of his hugely successful play, The Odd Couple, sees the lead characters transformed into...
EDMONTON, KY
New Jersey Stage

The Theater Project presents THINK FAST Competition March 4-6 Via ZOOM

(UNION, NJ) -- This spring, The Theater Project offers another virtual opportunity for playwrights, directors, actors, and audiences from all over the country to experience and participate in live theater from home. In the annual THINK FAST competition – a pillar of The Theater Project’s spring season – playwrights vie for a $500 Judges Prize, and audience members have the chance to vote for their favorite pieces. Now in its ninth year, THINK FAST is part of The Theater Project’s mission to serve as an incubator for rising talent and a showcase for new work in New Jersey and beyond.
Distractify

People Throw Stuffed Animals at Figure Skaters After They Finish Their Events

One of the most incredible things a person can witness is a figure skating routine that has been executed flawlessly. It's understandable, then, that many who attend figure skating events want to find some way to show their appreciation. That's why, somewhat randomly, it's become a tradition to throw stuffed animals onto the ice at the end of an excellent figure skating routine.
New Jersey Stage

Sherman Theater presents Almost Queen

(STROUDSBURG, PA) -- The most authentic Queen tribute show since the days of Queen hemselves, Almost Queen, will rock the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg on May 21. Philadelphia Freedom, A Tribute to Elton John, will open the show. Doors are at 7:00pm, showtime is 8:00pm. A deliberate four piece band,...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Super Puppy Bowl with Marigold Holistic Pet Care

(WTAJ) — The 2022 Super Puppy Bowl is underway with Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar on Studio 814. Tune in all week at 4 p.m. to see some of the dogs and cats looking to be adopted from the Central Pa. area. On Wednesday, Marigold Holistic Pet Care stopped...
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

John Carpenter Talks ‘Halloween’ Legacy, the Sequel He’d Most Like to Make and ‘Escape from L.A.’ Finally Getting Its Due

John Carpenter is a master of horror and sci-fi motion pictures — and brevity. The iconic filmmaker responsible for such classics as Halloween, The Thing and Kurt Russell’s pair of Escape films is happy to talk about his work. He’s just to the point — with a dash of witty, dry quips thrown in for good measure.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre': Film ReviewDavid Chute, Influential Film Critic and Writer, Dies at 71William Shatner Shares Initial Reaction to Capt. Kirk-Michael Myers 'Halloween' Mask: "Is That a Joke?" The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the celebrated director and composer to mostly...
