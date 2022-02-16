Ochre House Theater presents In The Garden: Marigold

Students in rehearsal for the Lewis Center for the Arts' upcoming production of "Fuenteovejuna" . Photo credit: Milan Eldridge. (PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts' Program in Theater at Princeton University presents Fuenteovejuna by Lope de Vega, a classic play of Spain's Golden Age, to be performed in Spanish with English supertitles. Directed by professional guest director Estefanía Fadul, this reimagined production features original rock music composed by Julián Mesri, set design by Raul Abrego, Jr., and sound design by Nathan Leigh. The cast features Princeton senior Juan José López Haddad, who is also costume designer and dramaturg on the production. Performances are on Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26 at 8:00pm and Sunday, February 27 at 3:00pm in the Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Place, Princeton.
