Ochre House Theater presents In The Garden: Marigold

(UNION, NJ) -- This spring, The Theater Project offers another virtual opportunity for playwrights, directors, actors, and audiences from all over the country to experience and participate in live theater from home. In the annual THINK FAST competition – a pillar of The Theater Project’s spring season – playwrights vie for a $500 Judges Prize, and audience members have the chance to vote for their favorite pieces. Now in its ninth year, THINK FAST is part of The Theater Project’s mission to serve as an incubator for rising talent and a showcase for new work in New Jersey and beyond.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO