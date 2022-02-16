ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ST Engineering to convert world’s first 757 firefighting tanker

Cover picture for the articleST Engineering is to create the world’s first Boeing 757 firefighting aircraft through the conversion of a passenger jet, with service entry expected within two years. The company is partnering with USA-based Galactic Holdings – an operator of firefighting tankers – on the programme, with conversion work...

HAL Tejas, 777X star in Singapore Airshow flying display

The flying display at this year’s Singapore Airshow features two new aircraft as well as stalwarts from previous shows. The Hindustan Aeronautics Tejas Light Combat Aircraft is appearing for the first time in Singapore’s skies. 1/8. Powered by a single GE Aviation F404, the Tejas is starting to...
Boeing test team sends upbeat message on 777-9

Boeing is mounting a spirited effort to drive interest in the 777-9 at this year’s Singapore Airshow, but tough Asian market conditions could delay big sales. Nonetheless, the GE Aviation GE9X-powered aircraft is performing a stunning aerial display at the show. Journalists were also invited aboard test aircraft (N779XW) for an update on the jet’s test campaign.
Interesting Engineering

Here's how Soviet engineers converted Yuri Gagarin's spacecraft into a spy satellite

The Soviet history is full of fascinating space endeavours and aircraft, and the Zenit Spy satellite is undoubtedly one of them. However, don't confuse it with a similarly named Zenit rocket, as it's essentially the Vostok spacecraft with cameras in place instead of the cosmonaut. And certainly don't confuse it with Zenit cameras, which were perhaps the most well-known of the three due to their simple yet bulletproof design.
Freeing Qatar A321neo slots is ‘not self-serving’: Airbus chief

Airbus insists it is not taking a self-serving approach to the cancellation of aircraft orders for Qatar Airways, and that it remains interested in reaching a mutually-acceptable settlement in its dispute with the flag-carrier. The two sides have been engaged in a highly-public spat over fuselage skin-paint deterioration on several...
SIA Engineering completes trial using SAF for engine tests

SIA Engineering has completed an engine test using sustainable aviation fuel and is hoping to perform more of such tests soon. The MRO unit of Singapore Airlines says the engine tests were conducted on a Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engine, which powers the Airbus A380. SIAEC, together with joint-venture Singapore Aero Engines Services (SAESL) used a 38% blended SAF for the trial.
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
Augusta Free Press

Will electric car batteries lead us eventually to an e-waste apocalypse?

Dear EarthTalk: As millions and millions of electric car batteries start to reach the end of their useful lives, how can we avoid an e-waste apocalypse?. – W. Alexander, San Francisco, Calif. Record-breaking electric car sales confirm that the future of electric transport is here. Globally, 10 million lithium-ion battery-powered...
FAA to issue 787 airworthiness certificates, taking authority from Boeing

The Federal Aviation Administration will take from Boeing the task of certifying airworthiness of new-build 787s, a move coming as the agency oversees Boeing’s efforts to address manufacturing quality issues. The FAA had previously taken over certifying airworthiness of Boeing’s 737 Max. “The FAA today informed Boeing that...
Cargo ship carrying hundreds of Porsches left to burn in Atlantic after crew flee

A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagen vehicles was abandoned after it caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic, with crew rescued and the ship left to drift.It is not yet clear what caused the blaze aboard the Felicity Ace, but all crew members are thought to have been rescued from the vessel, industry website Auto Evolution reported.Among the cars believed to be on the ship is a Porsche 718 Spyder belonging to You Tube star Matt Farah.“I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean,”...
Popular Science

Could swappable EV batteries replace charging stations?

Over the last month, two countries have taken steps towards a technology that was once a white-whale of electric vehicle manufacturing: swappable batteries. In a ceremony full of fog machines and flashing lights, Chinese car manufacturer Nio opened an electric vehicle battery swapping station in Norway last month. Drivers will supposedly be able to swap drained batteries in a matter of minutes. And in a budget speech for the coming year, India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, laid out a vague commitment reported by Reuters: “considering the constraint of space in urban areas for setting up charging stations at scale, a battery swapping policy will be brought out.”
From High Operating Costs to Low Production Run: all the Shortfalls that Killed the F-22 Raptor Programme

The F-22 Raptor is arguably the most expensive fighter the US Air Force has ever deployed operationally, costing more to buy and being more expensive to maintain and fly. With low-observables stealth, supercruise (sustained supersonic flight without afterburner), high rates of agility, data fusion and enhanced manoeuvrability, the US Air Force (USAF) considers the Lockheed Martin F-22A Raptor to be its first filth-generation fighter. Winner of the prestigious Collier Award, this aircraft is arguably the most effective air dominance asset in the arsenal of Western air forces and certainly of NATO member states. Fully integrated with many allied aircraft, with which it operates, it is capable of enhancing the survivability of less stealthy fighters, attack or electronic warfare types, and it is one of the few US military products to be prohibited from export.
Australian lithium-ion battery blaze sparks safety concerns

A recent fire that badly damaged a home in Adelaide, Australia, was reportedly caused by a home battery system. The incident has once again put the spotlight on safety issues surrounding lithium-ion battery technology. Stuart Dawes, the northern operations commander for the South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service, has described lithium-ion...
Robb Report

This Hybrid Plane Uses New Technology to Enhance Performance—and Reduce Emissions

As permanent solutions to decarbonizing flight continue to mature, different hybrid models are emerging to fill the gap. The latest arrives courtesy of a partnership between Magnix, the Washington state builder of electric aviation drives, and Desaer, a Brazillian aviation firm. The two companies are combining to build a hybrid version of Desaer’s ATL-100, a 19-seat turboprop commuter plane. The new iteration, called the ATL-100H, will add two 350-kW Magni350 electric propulsion units (motor plus prop assembly) situated to the outside of the standard turboprops mounted on the wings. The electric motors will provide strategic boost to reduce fuel use and...
etftrends.com

How Abandoned Coal Mines Could Provide Sustainable Heat

The coal mines of Britain played a significant role in the development of industry, but now with so many abandoned and all set to be closed by October 2024, the U.K. is looking into alternative uses for the mines, reports CNBC. It’s part of a worldwide trend of moving to sustainability and emission reduction, with countries everywhere tackling solutions in new and innovative ways.
Explainer: can gas power stations run on hydrogen?

Earlier this week, the Labor party floated a proposal to change the planned Kurri Kurri gas station, which will be operated by Snowy Hydro in the NSW Hunter Valley, over to green hydrogen power. Under Labor’s suggestion, the plant would initially run on 30% hydrogen and 70% methane (also called...
Ford EV Batteries Going To Redwood Materials For New Recycling Plan

One of the biggest concerns revolving around a major shift toward electric vehicles is what to do with all of the worn-out batteries these vehicles will present years down the road. However, a number of companies have stepped up to open battery recycling centers in recent months, with the promise that 100 percent of those batteries can in fact be recycled. This includes Ford EV batteries, as the automaker previously announced a partnership with Redwood Materials – a leading battery materials company – to create a battery recycling and domestic battery supply chain for electric vehicles. Now, that effort has kicked off as Ford EV batteries for both hybrid and all-electric vehicles are being recycled in California.
Hydrogen Tech Unable To Compete Against Battery-Powered Electric Trucks: Tesla Semi To Rule

According to a study published by the prestigious journal Nature, the rapid advances in the field of batteries and fast charging could cause the hydrogen fuel cell to fall behind not only in the passenger car sector, but also in areas such as heavy-duty transportation, where up until now it seemed – and many claimed – that they would be better than BEV trucks, like the Tesla Semi.
