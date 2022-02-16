ST Engineering to convert world’s first 757 firefighting tanker

The F-22 Raptor is arguably the most expensive fighter the US Air Force has ever deployed operationally, costing more to buy and being more expensive to maintain and fly. With low-observables stealth, supercruise (sustained supersonic flight without afterburner), high rates of agility, data fusion and enhanced manoeuvrability, the US Air Force (USAF) considers the Lockheed Martin F-22A Raptor to be its first filth-generation fighter. Winner of the prestigious Collier Award, this aircraft is arguably the most effective air dominance asset in the arsenal of Western air forces and certainly of NATO member states. Fully integrated with many allied aircraft, with which it operates, it is capable of enhancing the survivability of less stealthy fighters, attack or electronic warfare types, and it is one of the few US military products to be prohibited from export.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 DAYS AGO