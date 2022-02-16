ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A ‘drunken, naked brawl’ broke out at Disney World between two sisters

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Two sisters engaged in a “drunken, naked brawl” at Disney World which saw them slip in vomit, fall into nearby bushes and expose their breasts to the public, according to a police report made public this month.

In events which really do take the Mickey, the pair – who have not been named – began with food at a steakhouse in Disney Springs in October last year, before going for drinks at an Irish restaurant in the shopping and dining complex.

According to Walt Disney World News Today , the women, aged 29 and 31, then encountered issues when their phone died on the way back to their hotel, which wasn’t on the Disney site. It was while they were waiting for a taxi, after an Uber refused them for being too drunk, that the fight broke out.

The older sister had reportedly called their younger sibling a bad mother and slapped her, while her sister threatened to punch her.

Far from magical, really…

The younger sister was crying and wearing only her underwear and sandals when officers from the Orlando County Sherriff’s Office arrived at the scene, in the early hours of the morning.

The sheriff’s report reads: “Both females were screaming at each other. [The security manager] said one female was sitting on a bench while the second female was standing over her.

“After attempting to calm the situation, [the security manager] said one female slapped the other in the face. At that point, both females began punching, slapping, and pulling each other’s hair.”

In truly shambolic scenes, not long after they were separated the sisters ran at each other again, only for the older sibling to slip in the younger sister’s vomit and fall into some nearby bushes.

Yes, really.

“[The security manager] stated [the younger sister] ran a few feet away and took off her dress, exposing her breasts.

“Shortly after, they began to punch each other again. [The security manager] and [another Disney cast member and witness] were able to separate the two again until the off-duty deputies arrived on scene,” the report continued.

Shockingly, the bizarre incident wasn’t picked up on CCTV, with Disney not having any video records of the fight, which miraculously saw the pair emerge without any injuries.

The pair were arrested for domestic violence, disorderly intoxication and battery, but the state attorney’s office chose not to pursue criminal charges in relation to the incident. The sisters also asked that the other sibling not be prosecuted.

Indy100 has contacted Disney World for comment.

