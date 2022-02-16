ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Named Best U.S. Grocery Retailer: Why Is That Good News?

By Ciro Ribeiro
 5 days ago

Amazon (AMZN) has been named the No. 1 overall grocery retailer for the second year in a row by The Retailer Preference Index. The company currently runs 23 Amazon Fresh stores, and there are at least another 24 slated to be opened across the U.S.

For an e-commerce-focused company, a lower-margin business such as a physical retail outlet might not look like such a smart investment. However, as we dig deeper into Amazon’s strategy, we realize it is a brilliant move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtrfl_0eFyuln900
Figure 1:  Amazon Named Best U.S. Grocery Retailer: Why Is That Good News? dot.LA

Strengthening the Flywheel

For an e-commerce titan, migrating to brick-and-mortar is a synergistic way to increase its streams of revenue. As a matter of fact, Amazon has surpassed Walmart (WMT) as the largest apparel retailer in the U.S., according to Wells Fargo.

Yet there's more to the story. Thanks to innovative features in its physical stores — such as the “Just Walk Out” and “Amazon Dash Cart” technologies — the Seattle-based titan is able to collect data about shoppers who are not members of the Amazon Prime loyalty program.

It's Growing Quickly

According to the fourth-quarter 2021 results, Amazon’s physical store sales grew nearly 17% — the third straight quarter of double-digit growth. Data from Placer.ai shows that Amazon Fresh stores in California and Illinois are stealing market share away from traditional retailers.

Amazon’s physical presence is still tiny compared to its main competitors. Bezos’ behemoth controls more than 600 physical stores in the U.S., of which 511 are Whole Foods Market stores. Market leaders Walmart and Kroger (KR) have 4,668 and 3,225 stores, respectively.

Still a Great Opportunity

Although the pandemic has doubled the market share of digital grocery sales (from 5% to 10%), half of the U.S. grocery-shopping population doesn’t buy online and has no plans to, according to the Retailer Preference Index. For 2022, eMarketer estimates online food and beverage sales will represent 11.2% of the total market.

As nearly 90% of the grocery market relies on brick-and-mortar in an era when digital innovations are king, Amazon’s aggressive business model has all it needs to steal shoppers away from long-consolidated players such as Walmart and Kroger.

Which one of the following do you believe to be the fastest-growing grocery retailer?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)

