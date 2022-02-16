Vigil held for Korean American woman, Rutgers graduate fatally stabbed inside NYC apartment

Cries for help, and change, happened Tuesday after a young Korean American woman who graduated from Rutgers was stabbed to death over the weekend inside her New York City apartment.

A vigil was held yesterday outside the home of Christina Yuna Lee in Chinatown.

Police say the suspect, Assamad Nash, who has a long criminal history, followed her home on Sunday and pushed his way into her apartment. A neighbor heard her screams and called 911.

When police arrived, authorities say Nash imitated the voice of a woman, saying officers weren't needed. By the time police got inside, they say Lee had been stabbed 40 times.

"She could have been your friend, she could have been my friend, she could have been my sister, she could have been me,” says Sharon Lee, former Queens borough president.

While some blame lack of housing or mental health services, others blame the bail reform laws currently in place. Nash was out on supervised release.