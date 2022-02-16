ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Vigil held for Korean American woman, Rutgers graduate fatally stabbed inside NYC apartment

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gykxw_0eFyudjL00

Cries for help, and change, happened Tuesday after a young Korean American woman who graduated from Rutgers was stabbed to death over the weekend inside her New York City apartment.

A vigil was held yesterday outside the home of Christina Yuna Lee in Chinatown.

Police say the suspect, Assamad Nash, who has a long criminal history, followed her home on Sunday and pushed his way into her apartment. A neighbor heard her screams and called 911.

When police arrived, authorities say Nash imitated the voice of a woman, saying officers weren't needed. By the time police got inside, they say Lee had been stabbed 40 times.

"She could have been your friend, she could have been my friend, she could have been my sister, she could have been me,” says Sharon Lee, former Queens borough president.

While some blame lack of housing or mental health services, others blame the bail reform laws currently in place. Nash was out on supervised release.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
News 12

Webster Avenue fire the latest in string of fires across the Bronx this winter

A Bronx community says it's worried that fires will become normal during New York City winters following a two-alarm fire Sunday that tore through a Bedford Park building. The FDNY says the fire started around 7 p.m. and more than 100 firefighters responded to the scene. Officials say the fire started on the third-floor and injured two firefighters.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Fire rips through building in Bedford Park; 2 firefighters injured

A community is picking up the pieces today after a massive two-alarm fire tore through a building in Bedford Park Sunday night, leaving two firefighters injured. The fire broke out around 7 p.m. on the third floor of a building on Webster Avenue. The three-story building is home to multiple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Woman#Queens Borough#Vigil#Korean American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
News 12

State police: 1 killed in crash on Rt. 25 in Trumbull

A man was killed in a single car crash on Route 25 in Trumbull, state police say. Domingo K. Gutierrez, of Bethel, was killed in the crash Sunday night near exit 9 northbound. Police say Gutierrez's vehicle lost control and struck a tree off the road. He was transported to...
News 12

News 12

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy