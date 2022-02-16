Executive Profile: Why Krishan Arora is on a mission to 'democratize' startup fundraising

Lantz-Boggio Architects, announces David Fik, Jigna Hammers, Dwight Miller, Tyler Depew, and Bill Foster as partners of the firm. Their passion, inspiration, and creativity are essential in continuing our commitment to excellence. LB+A adds a new generation of partners which exemplifies the firm’s dedication to Client Relations, Quality Assurance, and Award-Winning Design. This diverse team provides expertise in Business Development, Technology, Architectural Design, Economics, and Operations. David Fik believes Architecture is a tool to achieve what matters most to him, the care of a resident, the functionality for the staff, and the desirability for the guest. His passion is to team with a client to provide the best environment for their residents. He knows our buildings are more than structures, they are caring and healing environments for people who call them home. Internally, he wants to see each staff member grow to be a leader at work, at home, or at play. Jigna Hammers thrives on the connections she makes with the people she partners with. From an early point in the collaboration and throughout the entire project, she is a passionate, enthusiastic voice in the room which motivates the team to become excited for what everyone can accomplish. She knows that architecture can capture the imagination, so she inspires our team and our clients to feel like the projects we work on together exhibit the passion and care that went into them. Dwight Miller is passionate about the technical aspects of architectural design. Collaborating with clients, consultants, colleagues, building officials, and contractors to foster consensus and a unified vision for the project and the end product is a daily focus internally and externally. Finding a path through regulatory constraints to meet the intent and goals of a project contributes to his most rewarding work in this industry. He also understands the legal aspects of architecture and is uniquely qualified to stand up to the challenges in our day-to-day business activities. Tyler Depew is equally inspired by the challenges of technical documentation. He understands the complexity of balancing project economics and project efficiency which makes a successful project. He uses his experience and knowledge to mentor staff. It is the relationships that he built along the way that he values most, and those relationships follow him to the next project. Bill Foster understands our clients are busier than ever, so our job is to be a partner who listens, anticipates their needs, and provides the appropriate solutions. He believes a strong team is required to be successful and our deep industry expertise combined with our ability to network with the best and brightest minds in the business allows him to develop new connections and maintain existing partnerships. His longstanding experience in Architecture helps him make design and construction a rewarding experience for our clients where no matter what the market is doing, they know we have their back. LB+A is a national Architectural & Interior Design firm that specializes in the design of Senior Living and Care Environments. With a background of more than 40 years, the firm has received continuous recognition and numerous awards throughout the United States for its work in the Retirement and Senior Living Industry. With offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Denver, Colorado, and a staff of over 40 Architects and Interior Designers we provided Senior Living and Care solutions from California, the Southwest, to Florida, along the entire East Coast, and throughout the Midwest. The firm is well-positioned to efficiently perform small and large-scale projects. Whether you are looking to renovate and reposition, add a smaller addition, or design a 250,000 square foot high rise, LB+A is committed to understanding the Expectations of the Coming Generations of Seniors and team with you to develop what is right for your community. We provide comprehensive Programming, Master Planning, Conceptual Design, Schematic Design, along with complete Architecture and Interior Design Services for the execution of the client’s entire building program. Services include existing campus assessment and repositioning, facility programming and master planning, feasibility cost statements, cost/value analysis, and complete design and construction phase services. We Go Beyond the Standard Architectural Experience for Our Clients and Our Staff.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO