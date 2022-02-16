ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NYPD: Woman snatches phone from 66-year-old man, hits him in the face

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago
Police say a woman was seen on surveillance camera snatching a man's cellphone and allegedly hitting him in Tremont earlier in February.

The woman can be seen grabbing the cellphone from the 66-year-old man in the brown jacket. Police say when the victim tried to get his phone, she hit him in the face.

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. inside of B&N liquor store in Tremont.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police.

News 12

News 12

