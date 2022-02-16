ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Global Blood Therapeutics Oxbryta for sickle cell disease gets approval in EU

By Ravikash
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Oxbryta was approved by the European Commission (EC) to treat hemolytic anemia due to sickle cell disease (SCD) in patients 12 years of age and older as monotherapy...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Exelixis/Bristol-Myers' drug combo shows sustained survival benefits in kidney cancer

Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) said two-year follow-up data from a phase 3 CheckMate -9ER trial, showed sustained survival benefits, and health related quality of life (HRQoL) improvements with the combination of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) against sunitinib as first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC).
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Agios Pyrukynd for rare blood disorder gets US FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Agios Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AGIO) Pyrukynd (mitapivat) to treat hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency. The company said Pyrukynd is a first-in-class, oral PK activator and the first approved disease-modifying therapy for this disease. PK deficiency is a rare genetic disorder characterized...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

BeiGene's Brukinsa for blood cancer subtype gets approval in Switzerland

BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) was approved by Swissmedic to treat adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) who have received at least one prior line of therapy or for patients who have not received treatment and are not suited for standard chemo-immunotherapy. Brukinsa had previously been granted orphan drug...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Function and therapeutic value of astrocytes in neurological diseases

Astrocytes are abundant glial cells in the central nervous system (CNS) that perform diverse functions in health and disease. Astrocyte dysfunction is found in numerous diseases, including multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer disease, Parkinson disease, Huntington disease and neuropsychiatric disorders. Astrocytes regulate glutamate and ion homeostasis, cholesterol and sphingolipid metabolism and respond to environmental factors, all of which have been implicated in neurological diseases. Astrocytes also exhibit significant heterogeneity, driven by developmental programmes and stimulus-specific cellular responses controlled by CNS location, cell"“cell interactions and other mechanisms. In this Review, we highlight general mechanisms of astrocyte regulation and their potential as therapeutic targets, including drugs that alter astrocyte metabolism, and therapies that target transporters and receptors on astrocytes. Emerging ideas, such as engineered probiotics and glia-to-neuron conversion therapies, are also discussed. We further propose a concise nomenclature for astrocyte subsets that we use to highlight the roles of astrocytes and specific subsets in neurological diseases.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Blood Cell#Sickle Cell Disease#Blood#Therapeutics#Eu#The European Commission#Ec#Scd#Ema#Gbt 4 50
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Seeking Alpha

Moderna, BioNTech, And Novavax And The Shrinking Coronavirus Vaccine Market

As the pandemic appears to be waning so too will the market for coronavirus vaccines. Two months ago, I predicted that Omicron was likely to be more benign than the Delta variant and therefore represented a positive development, but that it would negatively impact the value of coronavirus vaccine companies. Only part of that prediction has come true. The Omicron variant was even more infectious than I had expected and therefore sadly resulted in more deaths. Omicron, though, may have paved the way forward from a pandemic to an endemic, and this hoped for transition has contributed to a sharp drop in stock prices for the vaccine-only companies: Moderna (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX), and Novavax (NVAX) (analysis).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Boston Globe

Agios wins FDA approval for pill to treat rare blood disease

Federal regulators have approved the first medicine for people with pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare blood disorder. Thursday’s decision by the Food and Drug Administration marks a pivotal moment for Cambridge-based Agios Pharmaceutical as it turns a corner after a successful — but costly — run at developing cancer drugs. Chief executive Jackie Fouse said she hopes the pill ― to be sold under the brand name Pyrukynd ― will become a blockbuster, with annual sales of more than $1 billion, if it is eventually approved for two other blood disorders.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Seeking Alpha

Fate Therapeutics: Slowly Getting To An Attractive Position

Fate's ASH data has allayed concerns about durability through multiple dosing. Since my three previous articles on Fate Therapeutics (FATE), the stock has been falling consistently. The reason is the glacial movement of the company’s very early stage pipeline coupled with an untenably high valuation. The market cap used to be nearly $9bn; currently, it is just $3bn. However, outside of minor data announcements, nothing has changed with the pipeline. Hence, FATE continues to slog.
INDUSTRY
Union Democrat

Sickle cell advocate petitions for standardized care

ATLANTA — When Atlanta resident Blaze Eppinger has a sickle cell pain crisis bad enough to need emergency room care, he sometimes has to wait hours for treatment. That's despite 2014 guidelines from the National Institutes of Health that state medical personnel should "rapidly initiate analgesic therapy within 30 minutes of triage or within 60 minutes of registration."
ATLANTA, GA
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy