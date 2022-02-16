Thanks to parents for teaching values

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today’s topic: Five activities that teach children about love. Fresh off what...
When my children were younger, I always wanted to continue their learning through the summer. I signed them up for summer camps and bought activity books. I wish I had realized that I could have taught them with the nature that surrounds us.
Kids need to see themselves reflected in what they read. Books add to their understanding of how they view themselves. It also helps them explore the world, and how they want to interact with it. As a parenting coach who teaches how to raise compassionate, anti-racist and justice-minded kids, I...
WE'LL admit it - there's nothing we find more satisfying than cutting back our monthly bills by reusing water where we can and always having a hot water bottle on hand instead of whacking the heating up. But for American mum-of-two Melanie O'Brien, this is just the tip of the...
Depiction of Garden of Eden from Biblical TimesBible Study. The Garden of Eden may be one of the most important locations in history. Based on the Bible, this is the place where God created the first man Adam and where Adam created the first woman, Eve. Adam was formed from the ground (Gen 2:7). Wordplay between “Adam” and “ground” (adama [h’m’d}a]) is unmistakable. It is important that Adam has identified with humankind rather than any particular nationality. The country from which the dust was taken is not specified. Rabbis believed it came from all over the earth.
When a French orphan named Martin Fugate, in about 1820, married a local girl called Elizabeth Smith, the couple decided to settle on the banks of Troublesome Creek in Kentucky to claim a land grant. However, unknown to them, there was a recessive gene the couple carried which was called Met-H. The couple became parents to children who looked nothing like them. Their children’s color was blue.
In response to Thom Bishop’s letter to the editor: The East Tennessee paradox is not insane. Mr. Bishop's letter only mentioned dollar values and not the values that matter. We are free to worship and have plenty of opportunities to do so. This is a God-loving community that is more interested in helping each other than expanding the government. Lessening the dependency on the federal government or any government program allows East Tennesseans to solve East Tennessee problems.
Blanca Rivera-Esteves initially joined HIPPY to help her son prepare to start school. But she loved the program so much that she applied for a job. “HIPPY gave me confidence as a parent,” she said. “I wanted to be able to give that to other parents.”. She now...
McHENRY — Garrett College has added two adjunct faculty members in psychology “with impeccable credentials and noteworthy field experience,” according to Terry Kasecamp, academic program director in social and behavioral sciences. Susie Molek, who is teaching Child Psychology and Psychology of Women this spring, is a licensed...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Educators in New Mexico are proposing sweeping changes to the state’s social studies standards that would introduce racial and social identity lessons to students as young as kindergarten. The current standards do not address the "increasingly diverse perspectives and histories of the peoples of New...
While new mothers have faced many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had at least one positive impact, a new survey shows: They were able to have more quiet time with their newborns. That's a key finding of the first known study to assess the experiences of U.S. women...
While pregnancy is a massive milestone for many people, it isn't exactly an uncommon occurrence. Data shows that over 3.7 million babies are born every year in the US. Though a baby is a joy to those who want them, they’re not a rare happening, statistically speaking.
The organization Jordan’s Way will raise money for the Belmont County Animal Shelter—and many others throughout the nation—from 6 to 10 p.m. March 2. Jordan’s Way is run by Kris Rotondo, whose beloved dog Jordan came from a shelter and changed his life for the better. Now Rotondo is on a mission to get people […]
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Blocking an overactive signaling pathway in the brain during the first five weeks of life prevents mice from developing autism symptoms, a study published Monday by the journal JNeurosci found. Mice treated with the drug rapamycin early in life did not develop symptoms, the data showed.
Seriously, people, what the hell is going on??? It used to be in the good old days(listen to me, "the good old days"...), we would hear the occasional news story that featured some random, weird, creepy, or crazy incident. Nowadays, however, it seems like these stories happen every day. In...
Learning to parent my parent stirs a mixture of emotions for someone like me who has never been a mom. I proudly claim the title of “best” aunt with my niece, four nephews and two great nieces. Afterall, I can spoil them rotten and then send them home.
One of the most incredible things a person can witness is a figure skating routine that has been executed flawlessly. It's understandable, then, that many who attend figure skating events want to find some way to show their appreciation. That's why, somewhat randomly, it's become a tradition to throw stuffed animals onto the ice at the end of an excellent figure skating routine.
Comments / 0