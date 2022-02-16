ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter meltdown, then sloppy snow coming to South Bend area

 8 days ago

Michiana will get a nice break from icy temperatures but it won't last long.

A brief warming trend Wednesday will bring temperatures near 50, but also a flood watch that runs through Thursday night.

The National Weather Service says rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected through Thursday, with times of moderate to heavy rain. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Melting snow, frozen ground and the rain can cause flooding in low-lying areas and area waterways.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s on Thursday but will start dropping at night. The rain will turn to a wintry mix, with snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches in some parts of Michiana by the time it's over.

Driving could be hazardous on Thursday night and Friday morning, with icy conditions.

Going ice fishing?: Ice fishing has begun in Michiana. Here are pointers on ice, bait and must-have gear.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Winter meltdown, then sloppy snow coming to South Bend area

