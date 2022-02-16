ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert Center: Senator Maj. Leader Schumer endorses Congressman Jamaal Bowman for 16th District reelection

By News 12 Staff
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced he will endorse Congressman Jamaal Bowman for reelection in New York's 16th Congressional District.

Rep. Bowman has worked closely with New York’s senior senator over the last year on numerous initiatives like securing $88 million in flood relief for Mamaroneck and FEMA relief across the district and opening up an entirely new rail with Metro-North.

"I am very pleased to endorse my friend and partner, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, for reelection in the 16th Congressional District in the Bronx, Westchester and Putnam. He is smart, hardworking, passionate and extremely effective," say Schumer.

"This is just the beginning," adds Bowman. "I look forward to working with Sen. Schumer for years to come.”

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

