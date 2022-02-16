ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikki Lucas declares victory in special election for Brooklyn's 60th District state Assembly seat

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago
The voters have spoken, and the unofficial results are in. Community advocate and Democratic candidate Nikki Lucas has declared victory in the special election for Brooklyn's 60th District state Assembly seat.

For years, Lucas has been known as an advocate in the community and with this new role, she says she's honored to continue serving the people of this district.

It's the first time in about 20 years that the 60th District has been represented by someone new after former Assembly member Charles Barron and his wife Inez Barron have been swapping Assembly and City Council seats.

The city’s Board of Elections unofficial results show Lucas with more than 78% of the vote, beating out candidates Keron Alleyne who ran on the Working Families Line, as well as Republican candidate Marvin J. King.

This district includes East New York, Starrett City, and parts of Canarsie and Brownsville.

News 12 caught up with Lucas ahead of her victory where she spoke about what her win would mean for this district.

"The ability for the federal, the state, both the Senate, the Assembly, city elected officials working together -- we'll really start seeing some real resources in this community that we have not seen in over 20 years," Lucas says.

Lucas will serve in this seat until the end of 2022 and will have to run for reelection later this year.

