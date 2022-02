Without a doubt, Fujifilm offers some of the best quality at the most reasonable prices a photographer could ask for. Some folks may think switching to Fujifilm is financially out of their reach because of the assumption that the lenses are too expensive. This is part of their “mystique” in our opinion. Sure, some of the Fujifilm lenses can be pricey! But you’d be shocked that some of the best Fujifilm lenses under $500 shoot like much pricier products. In fact, we think there are more quality lenses under $500 on the Fujifilm platform than on competing systems. And lucky for you, we’ve reviewed most of them. Here are some of the best Fujifilm lenses under $500.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO