Whatever happened to the brand being on death’s doorstep?. It’s funny how in October of 2020 as news broke that Harley-Davidson was pulling out of the Indian market, plenty of journalists and analysts lined up to predict the final death of the long-running American motorcycle brand. I was one of the few at the time to realize even though India is the largest bike market in the world, Harley didn’t need to be in it. In fact, I predicted it could be just the kind of break the company needed.

