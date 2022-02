The PlayStation 5 will soon be able to listen out for when its owners talk to it, Sony has announced.An upcoming software update will give players the ability to say “Hey PlayStation!” and then give the console a range of voice commands.They will include opening games or apps, changing settings or skipping songs, for instance.Users will have the option to turn it off entirely in the settings, if they wish, and Sony stressed that it will not keep any recordings that are made using children’s accounts.The feature is part of a new beta software update that will be rolling out...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO