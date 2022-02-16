ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socios CEO: Fan tokens are for entertainment, not investment

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocios says it does not promote the secondary market for tokens. Alexandre Dreyfus wants clubs to offer more influence. Adds that its priority will be marketing and education in near future. Socios chief executive Alexandre Dreyfus has reiterated that its fan tokens are not an investment and that its...

