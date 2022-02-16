ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OK Senate Committee Votes To End Grocery Tax

easttexasradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oklahoma State senate committee has unanimously passed a bill to...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groceries#Ok Senate Committee#Oklahoma State Senate#The Oklahoma House

Comments / 0

Community Policy