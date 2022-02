It has been about five years since serious reports about a sequel to Ridley Scott's Gladiator started to circulate, and now it seems the script for the follow-up is finally complete. Last fall, Scott said that the sequel would be ready to go as his next feature film, and casting rumors have been going for a while now, so it would not be surprising to hear some of he details about the film coming together pretty quickly in the coming weeks and months. Despite being somewhat hesitant to return to the world of the 22-year-old film, Scott found an approach that excited him.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO