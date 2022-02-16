ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what thousands of students, employees at Iowa public universities said about free speech

By Cleo Krejci, Iowa City Press-Citizen
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vw3bi_0eFypz5800

Across Iowa's three public universities, 73% of students and 69% of employees in a recent survey agreed their university "provides (an) environment for free and open expression of ideas, opinions (and) beliefs."

Still, the same survey of thousands of people on the campuses found just 56% of students and 49% of employees agree the university environment "allows me to say things I believe."

Results from the first-of-its-kind survey about the perceptions of free speech at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa were released Tuesday. Gathering opinions from students and employees on that topic is one of the goals of a "free speech committee" formed by Iowa's Board of Regents in 2020.

Along with conducting surveys every two years, the committee is responsible for handling complaints about potential issues related to speech, reviewing policies and implementing speech-related training, among other duties. Its creation ties into concerns among some, particularly Republican lawmakers, that conservative viewpoints are being discouraged on the more liberal-leaning university campuses.

The regents will discuss the results of the survey and other related topics at a meeting Feb. 23.

The survey was open to 69,459 students and 28,856 employees, including those at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, between Nov. 9 and Dec. 1. The response rate was 10.2% for students, or 7,062 people, and 38.2%, or 10,648 people, for employees.

78% of students feel comfortable expressing opinions in class

Students and employees were asked how comfortable they are expressing opinions in different spaces, such as in class, on campus and on social media.

Results show 60% of students and 44% of employees agreed they are comfortable expressing opinions on social media. "Off campus," 68% of students and 64% of staff said they were comfortable doing so.

Among students, 74% said they were comfortable expressing opinions "on campus" generally, and 78% specifically "in class." Among employees, 64% said they were comfortable expressing opinions "at work."

41% of students think their peers are 'good' at listening to other viewpoints

The survey asked students and employees whether they believe other groups of people on campus, such as administrators, are "good at seeking and listening to differing views."

Among the survey of students only, 66% agreed that faculty are "good" at listening to and seeking out differing viewpoints; 61% said staff and administrators are good at doing so; 41% said other students are good at doing so.

Among employees, 61% responded that students are "good" at seeking other viewpoints; 64% said faculty are good at doing so; 62% said staff and administrators are good at doing so.

All survey respondents were asked how well they are at seeking out other viewpoints. Results show 90% of students and 91% of employees believe they personally are good at doing so.

49% of faculty say environment allows them to share beliefs

Results show 73% of students and 69% of employees agree their university "provides environment for free and open expression of ideas, opinions & beliefs."

Two-thirds of students, 66%, and 64% of employees agree with the statement that their university "does not restrict speech on campus."

The survey also asked whether students and employees feel their environment "allows me to say things I believe." Fifty-six percent of students and 49% of faculty agreed.

Cleo Krejci covers education for the Iowa City Press-Citizen. You can reach her at ckrejci@press-citizen.com.

Comments / 2

 

