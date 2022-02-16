CBS Studios working on 'Seal Team' movie, 'NCIS: Sydney' series

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- CBS Studios has announced plans to make a standalone Seal Team movie for Paramount+.

Seal Team producers David Boreanaz, Christopher Chulack and Spencer Hudnut are behind the action film, as well.

The military drama is now in its fifth season and has already been renewed for Season 6. It stars Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Jessica Pare and A.J. Buckley.

CBS Studios is also working on a new NCIS series set in Sydney, Australia.

No casting has been announced yet, but it is expected to premiere in 2023.

NCIS: Los Angeles creator and native Australian Shane Brennan is attached to helm the show, which will be the first international chapter in the franchise.

"These two projects represent two new ways we are expanding our studio footprint while supporting the company's mission to drive streaming," George Cheeks -- president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer for news and sports at Paramount+ -- said in a statement Tuesday.

"We have the producing roster, production infrastructure and deep library to be creative and nimble with franchises and other IP for both domestic and international audiences."