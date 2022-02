This James Cutler-designed modern house in New Jersey has belonged to the American New Yorker journalist and author Richard Preston for the past 20 years. In 2001, Mr. Preston and his wife, Michelle, built the house, which stands on 76 acres and takes inspiration from two Frank Lloyd Wright homes. The property has a part open-plan ground floor with soaring ceilings, enormous spans of Douglas fir and a fieldstone fireplace. It is flanked by high glazing and has doors opening onto three lawn-adjoining terraces.

