Comics

New Blue Lock Anime PV Puts the Spotlight on the Quirky Meguru Bachira

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Lock is the award-winning soccer manga that’s been making waves in Japan for the past 12 months, and it’s finally getting an anime adaptation some time this year. We’ve already seen the...

twinfinite.net

dexerto.com

Attack on Titan cosplayer hilariously captures Hanji Zoe’s love for titans

One creative Attack on Titan cosplayer is bringing Hanji Zoe’s love for titans to the forefront in a truly humorous way, just in time for the Valentine’s Day season. Hanji Zoe is Attack on Titan’s resident Titan-lover. The character specializes in Titan studies and even pioneered capturing the people-eating giants to learn more about them.
COMICS
epicstream.com

10 Anime Like Teasing Master Takagi-san You Should Start Watching

We've compiled a list of anime similar to Teasing Master Takagi-san that you might also enjoy!. Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 3 is one of the stars of the Winter 2022 anime season. With Takagi's teasing becoming increasingly sweet as she and Nishikata grow closer, it could be assumed that they will end up together in what seems to be the show's final season. Should this happen, the fun, light-hearted slice of life anime is definitely going to leave a gap; so what can you watch next? In no particular order, we've compiled a list of anime similar to Teasing Master Takagi-san that you might also enjoy:
COMICS
Anime News Network

Houko Kuwashima Joins Cast of Adventure TV Anime Orient

The official website for the television anime of Shinobu Ohtaka's Orient manga revealed on Monday that Houko Kuwashima is joining the cast as the voice of the Obsidian Goddess. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:. At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro...
COMICS
njitvector.com

Club Spotlight: Anime Club

NJIT has its own Anime Club for those who love watching, discussing and doing all things related to anime. It usually meets during Wednesday’s common hour on its Discord server or in Kupfrian Hall’s Room 117. Aside from watching anime, the club also looks into manga, anime music,...
COMICS
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (February 4-6)

We’re down with the first week of February. As a reward, you deserve to watch these shows that are new to Netflix this Weekend of February 4-6, 2022. Spoiler alert, there isn’t a lot of them. But since we think you deserve more than that, there’s a little bonus for you towards the end. So, cheer up! There’s still a great weekend ahead.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Moonfall Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Critic reviews for Roland Emmerich's disaster film Moonfall have started to come in, which means the Rotten Tomatoes score is also available. Over 100 reviews have been posted on the review aggregate site, with Moonfall currently sitting at 43% on the Tomatometer as of this writing. That puts Moonfall in the Rotten category, with the critics consensus talking up viewers' "tolerance for B-movie cheese." As the title of the film dictates, the plot centers on a mysterious force knocking the moon towards Earth, with NASA left with a short amount of time to prevent it from happening.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
gamepur.com

What is the release date for Live A Live for Nintendo Switch?

Following in the footsteps of the Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake, cult classic Live A Live is getting the same treatment. Using a mixture of traditional sprite work and modern rendering techniques, it is able to remain visually compelling without drastically altering the original art direction. Live A Live launches...
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
The Verge

Crunchyroll now has something Netflix doesn’t: a Nintendo Switch app

Crunchyroll has come to the Nintendo Switch just in time for those of you waiting to binge all of Demon Slayer season 2 on the go. Starting today, Crunchyroll will be available for download from the Switch eShop for free. You can watch anime on your Switch in docked, tabletop, or handheld mode while premium subscribers can watch shows offline, making it perfect for long trips. Hopefully, it will be a much improved experience versus the Crunchyroll app on other platforms. The Apple TV version is particularly excruciating to use.
VIDEO GAMES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue

What To Read, Watch & Listen To Ahead Of The Biggest TV Series Of The Year

Bel-Air A politically charged (and much darker) reimagining of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air hits Peacock and Sky on 14 February, retracing Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles in present-day America. For some comic relief before tackling the drama, revisit the original ’90s sitcom – paying special attention to Ashley and Hilary Banks’s vastly underrated wardrobes.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Attack On Titan: Armin Actor Walks Fans Through Season 4's Hardest Scenes

Josh Grelle has been providing the voice of Attack On Titan's Armin for the English Dub since the very beginning, acting as the brains behind the Scout Regiment through the series dark subject matter. With the first episode of the second half of the anime's final season recently airing on Toonami and arriving online, we had the opportunity to sit down with Grelle, along with Bryce Papenbrook, Eren, and Trina Nishimura, Mikasa, to pick his brain over which scene from the last season was his most difficult to record.
COMICS

