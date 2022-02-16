ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Billions' to return for Season 7 on Showtime

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Showtime has renewed its high-finance drama, Billions, for a seventh season.

"Let's do it again!" showrunner David Levien tweeted Tuesday, along with the link to a media report stating the series would be coming back.

Starring Paul Giamatti as fictional United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades and Corey Stoll as business titan Michael Prince, Season 6 debuted in January, with new episodes debuting each Sunday. It takes place largely in New York and Connecticut.

British actor Damian Lewis departed the series last year after five seasons, paving the way for Stoll to take the lead opposite Giamatti.

The cast also includes Maggie Siff, David Constable, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Kelly AuCoin and Asia Kate Dillon.

