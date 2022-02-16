ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Courteney's Wednesday Forecast

WMAZ
 5 days ago

Warm the next few days with a...

www.13wmaz.com

El Paso News

A Gorgeous Valentine’s Day; Powerful Winds Tuesday; Chilly Gusts & Rain Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Ah, yes, as people finish enjoying Super Bowl LVI, they may say to themselves… “Oh, shoot, Valentine’s Day is tomorrow!” It’s time for another trip to the store. (DO NOT BE TEMPTED TO TAKE YOUR CO-WORKER’S FLOWERS HOME, though they smell so fresh.) As for the weather… perfection achieved on Monday. Enjoy it because a powerful wind-maker and cold front are on the way by Tuesday. Here’s your forecast…
ENVIRONMENT
#Courteney
The Bulletin

Another winter storm heads for CT Friday. Snow or ice? Here's what early predictions say.

The National Weather Service is predicting another winter storm this Friday, and it could be a doozy. The storm is making its way across the Midwest and Southern Plains, and is expected to arrive in New England by Friday morning. As of Monday, the heaviest snowfall is predicted for the region's northern states, with Connecticut looking at a heavy helping of snow followed by sleet and freezing rain. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WMAZ

Timeline | Severe storms possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning

MACON, Ga. — After a day in the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday afternoon, a cold front will bring rain, storms, and a cool down as we head into Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Central Georgia under a level 1 of 5 threat for severe storms indicating an isolated risk for severe weather.
MACON, GA
CBS Boston

Storm Could Bring 6+ Inches Of Snow To Boston Area Friday After Near-Record Warmth

BOSTON (CBS) — For the third time in less than two weeks, we are talking about the potential for record high temperatures immediately followed by the threat of snow. First, it was a record high 60 degrees on Saturday, February 12th…that was followed by 5.9″ of snow Sunday into Monday (Valentine’s Day). Next up, last week…Boston tied a record high of 61 on Thursday, did one better with 62 on Friday only to get blasted by an intense snow squall one day later. And now, here we are…the next three days will undoubtedly be filled with signs of spring. With high temperatures in...
BOSTON, MA

