Avelo Airlines to offer four new flights from New Haven to Southeast U.S. cities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the first three months flying out of Tweed New Haven Airport, Avelo Airlines went from zero to six destinations. Today, it is announcing another four, the first ones not in Florida.

The airline will offer nonstop service starting in May between New Haven and two South Carolina destinations: Myrtle Beach and Charleston, as well as Savannah, Hilton Head, and Nashville. Routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft, with one-way fares starting at $49.

When the service launches to the new locations on May 5, Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights between Connecticut and Savannah/Hilton Head, as well as nonstop service between southern Connecticut and Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Nashville.

Tweed is already getting busy, and the airport’s Executive Director says changes will have to be made, like adding parking.

“It’s obviously a good problem to have, and we are in the process of working through other options to expand our parking within keeping with our promises we made to the city about not expanding our footprint over here,” Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority Executive Director Sean Scanlon told News 8.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy noted in a press release that the expansion builds on the excitement for Avelo across the state.

“Our customers are telling us they would love for Avelo to fly to more places beyond Florida,” Levy said. “These four new routes show that we’re listening.”

Currently, Avelo flies between New Haven and six Florida destinations: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.

For Avelo, the new routes will mean adding a new, fourth airplane in late April. Avelo Airlines Head of Communications Jim Olsen said that as more planes and routes are added, the company needs more flight attendants and pilots. Over the next 11 months, Avelo will add 100 new jobs to the airport, Olsen said.

However, as more flights are added, that means more traffic and noise that will draw more opposition from some of the airport’s neighbors.

“We promised $5 million in terms of community benefits to this neighborhood, and there are a lot of other programs that are being utilized to help the neighbors out with traffic, with the environment, with noise, and we hope to have some more things to update folks on that in a few months,” Scanlon said.

“Tweed-New Haven Airport continues to be a growing destination, and the addition of these flights is welcomed news as more travelers recognize how convenient, quick, and easy it is to fly out of this airport,” Governor Ned Lamont said in a statement.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker noted that the expansion shows that Tweed is demonstrating a “viable long-term transportation asset for the City and New Haven community.”

“Whether it’s spring break in Myrtle Beach, a visit to historic Charleston and Savannah, or a trip to the Music City, you can now get there at a low cost from right here in New Haven thanks to Avelo Airlines,” Scanlon said.

Avelo just celebrated its first 100 days of Service in New Haven on Friday.

