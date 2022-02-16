McClellan: Organizing recipes

Dear Neil: We have property near the Red River and would like to plant a mimosa tree. What side of the house should it go on?. Answer: That depends on many things. If you want it for shade, the west or south sides would be obvious, or perhaps to the east. If you’re concerned about its winter hardiness, that shouldn’t matter. It should be fine on any side. But you also need to consider whether there are other shade trees that might impact its future growth, and you really need to think about the fact that mimosas have some rather serious insect and disease problems that cause them to be less than desirable as long-term shade trees. I hope I’ve understood your question properly. I grew up with mimosa trees in our yard and I was very fond of them, but I also was disappointed when they started struggling by the time I was a young adult.

