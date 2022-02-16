ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom, DeSantis setting us up for something | California Focus

By Thomas Elias
Oroville Mercury-Register
 5 days ago

The governors make it sound almost like an advance presidential debate, Florida vs. California, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis vs. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. This argument is all about the merits of how the two men, both up for reelection this year and each the almost absolute boss of his state’s response...

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
Valley News

Gov. Newsom extends California school mask mandate

JOCELYN GECKER Gov. Gavin Newsom delayed a closely watched decision on lifting California’s school mask mandate Monday, even as other Democratic governors around the country have dropped them in recent weeks.While many Californians will be able to remove masks in most indoor settings starting Tuesday, schoolchildren and teachers will have to wait. Newsom had flagged Monday as the day to watch for a revision regarding schools, then sent the state’s top health official to deliver the message of a delay. “The message today, which I hope is clear, is today a change isn’t being made,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in an online announcement. Ghaly said his department will reassess on Feb. 28 whether the rule should change. “This is not a.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Republican#Democratic#Americans#Californians
Merced Sun-Star

Gov. Gavin Newsom names first Latina to California Supreme Court

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday nominated the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court. Newsom praised his pick, Fourth District Court of Appeal Justice Patricia Guerrero, as a “keen legal mind and well-regarded jurist.”. “Born and raised in the Imperial Valley by immigrant parents from Mexico, her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Slate

Is Ron DeSantis Setting the Stage for the Presidency?

Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, has been undergoing an evolution. It all started in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, when it became clear Donald Trump had lost and his acolytes, like DeSantis, started looking for their next move. The governor began to fixate on a new word, woke, and was soon talking about “wokeness” all the time. According to him, Big Tech is woke, colleges are definitely woke, and so is infrastructure. The governor’s even proposed legislation that he calls the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” which stands for “Stop wrongs against our kids and employees.” It’s the same kind of “anti–critical race theory” law a lot of states have been passing, but with an acronym. Is this part of a strategy for DeSantis to prepare for a presidential run? To find out, I spoke with Mary Ellen Klas, the Miami Herald’s Capitol bureau chief, on Wednesday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
FLORIDA STATE
Fresno Bee

This California Republican will announce 2022 bid for governor against Gavin Newsom

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle on Tuesday will announce a bid for California governor, according to a top California Republican Party official. Dahle, 56, served in the Assembly between 2012 and 2019 before winning a special election to the state Senate. He lives in Bieber and is a farmer and small business owner. On Monday, he teased about a big announcement that followers can watch on Facebook at noon on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy