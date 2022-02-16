Newsom, DeSantis setting us up for something | California Focus

Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, has been undergoing an evolution. It all started in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, when it became clear Donald Trump had lost and his acolytes, like DeSantis, started looking for their next move. The governor began to fixate on a new word, woke, and was soon talking about “wokeness” all the time. According to him, Big Tech is woke, colleges are definitely woke, and so is infrastructure. The governor’s even proposed legislation that he calls the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” which stands for “Stop wrongs against our kids and employees.” It’s the same kind of “anti–critical race theory” law a lot of states have been passing, but with an acronym. Is this part of a strategy for DeSantis to prepare for a presidential run? To find out, I spoke with Mary Ellen Klas, the Miami Herald’s Capitol bureau chief, on Wednesday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO