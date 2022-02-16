ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. A mix of...

www.wamc.org

WLOX

Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast

It was a beautiful day! We're going to cool down quickly tonight, and we'll likely see frost early tomorrow morning. You'll need to protect people, pets, and plants tonight. More sunshine is expected tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 60s. We'll gradually warm up through the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Rainy and windy Friday morning; Cooler, drier air follows

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As a cold front slides through Friday morning, scattered showers will move through the region. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph along with rain that will total 0.25″ to 0.50″ across the East. The showers will move offshore by early afternoon Friday with temps falling into the 50s Friday afternoon. With clear skies, lows will dip to the low 30s late Friday night.
GREENVILLE, NC
WDAM-TV

02/10 Ryan’s “Spring-like” Thursday Morning Forecast

We’re still going to see some frosty areas early this morning, but our warming trend will continue today! The low warmed 3-6 degrees above where we were yesterday, a trend we’ll continue for the next couple of nights. Days continue to warm quickly with sunny skies and calm winds, rising into the low 70s today. We’ll gain another degree or two Friday afternoon, but that’s when the pattern changes. A front is moving in, which doesn’t appear to have much moisture to work with in terms of cloud cover or active weather, but there is a small chance of some light rain or winter weather...a very small chance...microscopic.
ENVIRONMENT
WLFI.com

Monday morning February 7th forecast update

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! Our high temperature for the day occurred at midnight this morning in the mid 20s but a cold front has passed through and will ultimately drop temperatures into the mid teens this morning. We will be below freezing all day. There will be low chances...
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

02/15 Ryan’s “Familiar Pattern” Tuesday Morning Forecast

No surprises with the weather today in South MS as a familiar pattern lies ahead. Expect another cold, even frosty, start to the day out there while the afternoon warms to a nice 70 degrees with sunny skies. The warming trend continues for tomorrow morning, now up to the mid 40s, through Thursday afternoon when it tops out in the mid 70s. That’s when our next front will move through, and Thursday is looking like a wash. Likely going to rain the entire day, this front also brings along a chance of severe weather. Right now it’s only at “slight” (level 2 of 5), but it wouldn’t surprise me to see it increased with some of the parameters looking the way they do.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Pantagraph

National Weather Service: Wednesday morning forecast

Watch now: 8-10 inches of snow headed for Bloomington-Normal. Arriving tomorrow morning is a hodgepodge of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain. Thursday afternoon, that all turns to snow with a chance of freezing rain mixed in before 1 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
CBS Boston

Storm Could Bring 6+ Inches Of Snow To Boston Area Friday After Near-Record Warmth

BOSTON (CBS) — For the third time in less than two weeks, we are talking about the potential for record high temperatures immediately followed by the threat of snow. First, it was a record high 60 degrees on Saturday, February 12th…that was followed by 5.9″ of snow Sunday into Monday (Valentine’s Day). Next up, last week…Boston tied a record high of 61 on Thursday, did one better with 62 on Friday only to get blasted by an intense snow squall one day later. And now, here we are…the next three days will undoubtedly be filled with signs of spring. With high temperatures in...
BOSTON, MA

