Business

Zenfinex Has Recruited Michel Chabbouh as CEO MENA to Head Its UAE operations

By Tom Hazan
financemagnates.com
 5 days ago

Zenfinex has announced that it has recruited Michel Chabbouh as CEO MENA, effective from January 2022. In a recent press release shared with Finance Magnates, Michel Chabbouh, a veteran senior executive with more than fourteen years of experience in the fintech industry, has been named by Zenifex, a Retail FX and...

www.financemagnates.com

Channel 3000

Peloton is replacing its CEO and cutting 2,800 jobs

Peloton is replacing embattled CEO John Foley and cutting about 20% of its workforce to help reinvigorate the flailing fitness company. Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify and Netflix, will become its CEO and president, effective Wednesday. Foley will become the company’s executive chair, and wrote in a public note that the appointment is the “culmination of a months-long succession plan” he’s been working on with the board. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Prudential bosses to operate from Asia as CEO Wells retires

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Insurer Prudential (PRU.L) announced a management shake-up on Thursday, setting up a new base for its top executives in Asia rather than London, as Chief Executive Mike Wells plans to retire next month. Prudential, which provides life and health insurance, said current finance boss Mark Fitzpatrick...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Morocco’s Freterium grabs $4M to scale its freight trucking software across MENA

While incumbents have pioneered various enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to digitize these processes, companies would still get four to five different software platforms to complete multiple tasks. Ideally, stakeholders in this industry — from manufacturers and distributors to retailers and logistics providers — require a single software that connects...
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

