Exclusive: Interview with CEO Mark Foulger on the Launch of Ellipse Trading

By Matti Williamson
financemagnates.com
 5 days ago

Industry veteran Mark Foulger has left Tokkyo FX to launch his own brokerage firm, Ellipse Trading (ellipse-trading.com). Foulger was the Head of Sales at the market maker, Tokkyo FX since 2019. Foulger has great experience in the industry, almost 20 years. In 2003, Foulger was responsible for a diverse...

www.financemagnates.com

HackerNoon

Invest With Purpose: Interview with Arian Adeli, CEO at Rivo Trading

2022 is going to be an important year for me. I have set many personal and professional goals that I am pursuing. Although, uppermost on my mind is launching an investment platform that I believe will revolutionize how people invest their capital. I have been working on this for quite some time now and I hope to bring it to completion this year!
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE Interview: Don't Sleep on Polkadot's Web 3 World

Discussion with Peter Mauric of Parity on what makes Polkadot the only blockchain network ready for the global web 3 phenomenon. The consensus seems to be that we know what mainstream blockchain adoption will look like – or at least we know what it will be called – and the word for mainstream blockchain adoption (predictably) doesn’t contain the word blockchain in it. It’s Web 3.
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
