ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bull of the Day: AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

AGCO Corporation (. is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that is a leading manufacturer and distributer of agricultural equipment and replacement parts. The company offers its products through a network of dealers in 140 countries. The stock saw a nice pullback over the back half of 2022, falling...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

AGCO Corporation: Still Money Left On The Table

AGCO Corporation has seen a bit of upside since I last rated the company an attractive prospect for investors to consider. In this modern economy, there exists a number of ways for investors to play the agricultural market if it is their desire to do so. Besides focusing on the companies that grow or transport agricultural goods, one option is to buy into the companies that provide the equipment and replacement parts that make agricultural activities possible. One prospect in this space for investors to consider is a company called AGCO Corporation (AGCO). Strong demand for the company has helped to push revenue and profitability higher than it has ever been. Add on to this the fact that shares of the company look quite cheap, even if we were to see a reversion back to prior years results, and I cannot help but to be bullish about the company moving forward.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where AGCO Stands With Analysts

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on AGCO AGCO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
OEM Off-Highway

AGCO Launches New WR Series Windrower

AGCO Corporation is introducing a new self-propelled windrower from Hesston by Massey Ferguson that provides hay farmers more uptime, more power, and more comfort. The new WR Series windrower will debut at the AGCO booth during World Ag Expo in Tulare, CA, on February 8-10, 2022. The WR Series windrower...
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Service Corporation (SCI) Rewards Investors With Dividend Hike

Service Corporation International SCI is focused on enhancing shareholders’ returns. The largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America announced a dividend hike. It will now pay a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, up 9% from the prior rate of 23 cents. The hiked dividend will be paid out on Mar 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Mar 15.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Deere rides strong Agco earnings beat, upside guidance to five-month high

Deere (DE +1.2%) shares have climbed 7% over the past two sessions since farm equipment peer Agco (AGCO +2.9%) routed expectations for Q4 earnings and issued strong guidance for 2022. Agco said supply chain pressures will persist this year, but strong demand from farmers should still allow growth in sales,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy