The family of a Black teen involved in a fight at the Bridgewater Commons Mall has hired a nationally-known civil rights attorney. Kye Husain was involved in a fight with a lighter skinned Hispanic teen at the mall last weekend. When police arrived, they grabbed the Hispanic teen and sat him down on a couch, all while throwing Husain to the ground and putting handcuffs on him. Both officers are also seen using their knees to hold the eighth grader down.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO