Missing Brentwood man found safe

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has cancelled a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Brentwood man.

The TBI reported 83-year-old Jerry Hudson, of Brentwood, missing Tuesday morning. According to the TBI, Hudson has a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return home without assistance.

The TBI reported Hudson was found safe Wednesday morning near his Brentwood home.

No additional information was released.

