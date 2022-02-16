ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

COLUMN: This Black History Month, don’t ban our history — teach it

By TRACEY L. ROGERS InsideSources.com
Derrick
 2 days ago

When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he urged all...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

22 Black History Facts That Should Be Celebrated All Year Round

February may be Black History Month, but really, the contributions and legacy of Black Americans should be celebrated all year round. From supporting Black-owned brands to reading quotes from notable Black figures, there are tons of ways to celebrate Black history and culture that go way beyond the shortest month of the year. Part of Black History Month is also educating yourself, and if you want to brush up on the parts of African American history that you might not have learned in school, then these Black History facts are here to help.
MLB
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Ford
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
Miami Herald

Attempts to cancel Black history grow stronger. But our stories must always be told | Opinion

In the not-too-distant past, on the first Sunday of Black History Month, Black churches throughout the country — my church included, were getting ready to present their monthlong program that told the stories of African Americans in this country. Some of the stories depicted how we came to this country — bound and in chains and stuffed in the middle passages of slave ships.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History Month#African Americans#Racism
St. Louis American

Organization helps Black families find their history

February is Black History Month, a time when the achievement and history of Black people, events, and organizations are recognized through dedicated programs and celebrations of milestones and legacies shaping the Black experience in America for 400-plus years. Yet, according to Keith Lester, a seasoned researcher and historian of the African Diaspora, every day is Black history, and every Black family has a history that needs to be discovered and documented.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Wicked Local

THE POETRY ROOM: Celebrating the work of Maya Angelou

In keeping with the theme of Valentine’s Day, we celebrate the work of an extraordinary woman, Maya Angelou. She was a poet, award-winning author, playwright, dancer and civil rights activist. Angelou is well-known for her autobiographies, her poetry and her many famous quotes of which two examples are featured...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Simplemost

Six-Year-Old Impersonates Black History’s Famous Figures

At an age where kids are starting to learn the basics of reading and writing, Rosie White is giving history lessons of trailblazers past and present that look like her, from music royalty to African American politicians who have made history. The 6-year-old from Michigan makes educational videos impersonating famous...
MICHIGAN STATE
SCNow

MICHAEL GOINGS: Black history from a biblical perspective

As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures. Everybody,...
RELIGION
The Independent

Rustat hearing is asked where slavery is condemned in gospels

Where in the gospels is slavery actually condemned?That was the question asked during a church court hearing being held to determine whether a University of Cambridge college should remove a memorial to a slave trader.An ecclesiastical court at Jesus College was questioned by the lawyer acting for those opposing removal of a memorial to Tobias Rustat, a 17th century investor in the slave trade, from the college’s chapel.Justin Gau, of Pump Court Chambers, asked: “Where, for example, in the gospels is slavery condemned?”He said St Paul returned a “slave to his master” and added: “What was he doing there?”The college’s...
RELIGION
TIME

It's Time For White People to Have Tough Conversations With Their White Friends and Relatives

I recently had dinner with a white friend. He mentioned having completed the Me and White Supremacy workbook— Layla F. Saad’s extraordinary set of exercises for people who hold white privilege and want to interrogate its role in their lives. “How was it?” I asked, sipping my wine. “Exhausting,” he proclaimed. And it is exhausting, the slow, painstaking, write-it-down process of examining how racial hierarchy shows up in one’s conscious and unconscious beliefs, in one’s desires, fears, friendships, and communities. The upshot was that he was doing “the work.” I was happy and, being a person of color, relieved. I also immediately wondered whether he’d insisted that the white members of his social circle—friends, spouse, parents, siblings—do the work, too. But I didn’t ask. I was afraid to learn that he hadn’t.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy