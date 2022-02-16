COLUMN: How conservatives can deliver on MLK’s goals

In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was imprisoned in the Birmingham, Alabama, city jail on charges associated with "parading, demonstrating, boycotting, trespassing, and picketing." During the eight days he spent behind bars, alongside fellow civil rights leaders Ralph David Abernathy and Fred Shuttlesworth, King wrote the famous “Letter From the Birmingham Jail,” also known as “The Negro Is Your Brother.” The letter voiced his criticism of fellow clergymen not taking a strong enough stand against the unjust laws and practices set in place by the white supremacist power structure in the South. As King put it, "Justice too long delayed is justice denied."
