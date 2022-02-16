ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

COLUMN: How conservatives can deliver on MLK’s goals

By DEMETRIUS MINOR InsideSources.com
Derrick
 2 days ago

Since Americans across the political spectrum are inspired by the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it’s...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Teen Vogue

What Is Nonviolent Direct Action? Here Are MLK’s 6 Principles

In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was imprisoned in the Birmingham, Alabama, city jail on charges associated with "parading, demonstrating, boycotting, trespassing, and picketing." During the eight days he spent behind bars, alongside fellow civil rights leaders Ralph David Abernathy and Fred Shuttlesworth, King wrote the famous “Letter From the Birmingham Jail,” also known as “The Negro Is Your Brother.” The letter voiced his criticism of fellow clergymen not taking a strong enough stand against the unjust laws and practices set in place by the white supremacist power structure in the South. As King put it, "Justice too long delayed is justice denied."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
Washington Times

Clarence Thomas, to Washington Post, is ‘white’ thinker

The Washington Post just put out a “clarification” about a report within its own pages that referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as someone “whose rulings often resemble the thinking of white conservatives.”. As opposed to — what?. This is so illuminating, in so many...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PennLive.com

Here’s why the whole nation should rejoice when Biden puts a Black woman on the Supreme Court | PennLive Editorial

President Joe Biden says he soon will appoint the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, and a lot of people are rejoicing. They should be. Black women have contributed greatly to American history in every field imaginable, from science, medicine and mathematics to politics, arts, sports, entertainment, and journalism. And that’s just skimming the surface.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr King#Conservatives#Americans
Lexington Herald-Leader

With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

Of course, Sen. Mitch McConnell made a gaffe on Thursday when he said that African-Americans were voting at the same rate as Americans, leaving out the word “white.”. But sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth. McConnell was explaining why democracy was in fine shape, despite the failure of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to progress in the U.S. Senate. And for white Americans, the rich white ones that Mitch works hard to represent, that’s probably true. Attempts to overturn the filibuster — used many times against civil rights legislation — failed. McConnell thinks we should suspend the filibuster only when he’s trying to pack the U.S. Supreme Court as he did in 2017.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Five times the media targeted Clarence Thomas over his race

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been a target of left-leaning media throughout his tenure for his conservative views. That Thomas is an African-American has at times led to racially driven attacks as well, with even outright "Uncle Tom" references by some suggesting his views don't make him an accepted member of the Black community. Liberal "Star Trek" actor George Takei infamously fumed he was a "clown in blackface" in 2015, later apologizing for his rhetoric.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wichita Eagle

Presidents Eisenhower, Biden and the Supreme Court | Commentary

The second year of Joe Biden’s presidency finds him lagging in the polls and confronting congressional elections late this year. But, due to Stephen Breyer’s resignation, the appointment and Senate confirmation of a Supreme Court Justice has been added to his opportunities. Biden has just fifty Democratic votes...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Supreme Court has dishonored the civil rights movement

Regarding “Plaintiff: Court ruling keeps Black vote ‘diluted’” (Feb. 9): Many people from all walks of life participated in the efforts to allow Black citizens to experience more of our constitutional promises of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” One of the crowning achievements of that memorable time was the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
SELMA, AL
The Atlantic

How Progressives Can Take Back the Constitution

America’s slow-burning crisis of economic and political inequality poses a profound challenge to our constitutional system. Today, as in the 1930s, an immediate crisis—then the Depression, now the economic devastation wrought by a pandemic—has laid bare the depth of the challenge. Too much economic and political power is concentrated in too few hands. It’s still possible to change course, to disperse economic and political power more broadly among all the people and ensure that the United States remains a republic rather than an oligarchy. But whether our political system is capable of doing this will depend on the outcome of a massive, looming constitutional confrontation between the elected branches and a hostile Supreme Court.
U.S. POLITICS
Wicked Local

Randolph's MLK Day message: In the midst of COVID, we shall overcome!

On Monday, Jan. 17, Randolph held a virtual Martin Luther King Jr celebration, recorded by Randolph Community Television and New England Christian Network. Although the program was virtual, all performances were live at Spring of Water Christian Assembly, the church of Rev. Ronald Stephenson. Organizers thank Stephenson for allowing the MLK Committee to host this event in his church.
RANDOLPH, MA
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Progressives discredit Black Republican history

“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968) Black History Month shouldn’t be treated as a separate American history....
SOCIETY
Daily Northwestern

President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate first Black woman to Supreme Court spurs student optimism

Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement brought attention to President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate the first Black female justice. Some Northwestern students and local professors are optimistic for Black and liberal representation on the Supreme Court, and expressed disappointment in the inflammatory conversations that have followed the announcement. Breyer...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy