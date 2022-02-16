ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Exclusive: Lithuania warns banks of cyber attacks, power cuts amid fears of war in Ukraine

By Andrius Sytas
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6jRV_0eFyhuNp00

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lithuania's central bank has told the country's banks to prepare for power cuts and cyberattacks as Russia's standoff with Ukraine risks spilling over into a military conflict, according to a document and two sources familiar with the matter.

Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears of an invasion.

Losing electricity and internet access are among "extreme but possible" scenarios that Lithuania's central bank told finance companies to be ready for in a letter sent to them last week and seen by Reuters.

Lithuania, as well as Baltic neighbours Latvia and Estonia, shares a common power grid with Russia run from Moscow.

"Increased geopolitical tension in the region leads to increased threats of cyber-attacks, including attacks on critical information infrastructure," the central bank warned in the letter.

The letter did not name any possible hackers. The Lithuanian central bank did not respond to a request for comment.

The warning comes as EU regulators more generally have told banks to prepare for potential Russian cyberattacks, and some financial firms conduct cyber war games to test their ability to withstand them. read more

Lithuanian banks should have contingency plans in place for cyber assaults such as ransomware and DDoS attacks, in which hackers try to flood a network with high volumes of data traffic, the central bank said in the letter.

It told financial firms to prepare for a breach similar to last year's massive SolarWinds cyberattack that was linked to a Russian-based agency and targeted hundreds of companies and organisations. read more

'TO SPLIT THE WESTERN ALLIANCE'

Russia has said some of its forces surrounding Ukraine are withdrawing, but NATO has urged Moscow to show proof, saying it has seen signs there are more troops on the way. read more

Two Ukrainian banks, including its largest, were hit by a cyberattack on Tuesday, Ukraine's information security centre said in a statement that suggested it was pointing the finger at Russia. read more

Once ruled from Moscow, but now members of both NATO and the European Union, the Baltic states have tense relations with their former overlord.

Estonia blamed Russia for a cyberattack in 2007 that paralysed its internet network. The incident prompted NATO to review its readiness to defend against "cyber-warfare."

Janis Sarts, director of a NATO-affiliated think-tank in Riga, said Russia could use cyberattacks and disruptions to energy supplies in the Baltics and across the West "to try to split the Western alliance and to try to create internal pressures for western governments."

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Riga Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Ukraine#European Union#Baltic#Lithuanian#Russian#Solarwinds#Nato#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Slovakia working to help Ukraine energy security - PM

PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Slovakia is working on helping Ukraine’s energy security, Slovak Prime Minister told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday, the Slovak government office said. “We are doing all we can to help Ukraine’s energy security and create conditions for higher gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Blasts heard in rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine - Reuters witness

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The sound of multiple blasts were heard at around 1615 GMT on Monday in the centre of the city of Donetsk, which is held by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said. The nature of the blasts was unclear. President Vladimir Putin...
EUROPE
Reuters

Britain to raise Nigerian renewable, climate change investments

ABUJA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain plans to boost investments in renewable and climate change projects in Nigeria and will provide 10 million pounds ($13.6 million) of support, Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said on her first trip to the country. Power demand in Nigeria vastly outstrips supply, meaning its...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Life in Ukraine on the edge amid war fears

Ordinary Ukrainian civilians take part in military drills to prepare for possible war, handling automatic rifles or advancing in formation as the country lives under the threat of a feared Russian invasion.Families hold tearful goodbyes in separatist-held eastern Ukraine, as women and children wave from trains and buses bound for Russia.Soldiers on the tense front line take pensive smoke breaks, steal a moment to dance playfully, or take up fighting positions, their eyes haunted.Elsewhere, some of life’s normalcy goes on. A destitute woman begs for alms on an Odesa street, and a bride and groom celebrate their union on the Black Sea shore.ââ___Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine Read More US will not consider recognising Crimea as part of Russia, Blinken saysRussia-Ukraine crisis: Putin ‘moving forward’ with invasion plans, says Blinken‘Ordinary people are left to suffer’: Shelling takes its toll in eastern Ukraine
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Mail

Ukraine is hit by huge cyber attack targeting the ministry of defence and several banks in suspected Russian ‘hybrid war’ hours after Putin announced ‘withdrawal’

Russia has started a 'hybrid war', it was feared tonight, as several key Ukrainian websites, including banks, government departments and the ministry of defence, were hit by a massive cyber attack. Ukraine has been under constant attack from Russian and Kremlin-backed hackers since Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea. Cyber espionage,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marco Rubio warns of unprecedented cyber war with Russia if Ukraine invaded

In addition to the more than 100,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s borders, officials are warning Vladimir Putin could target the country with a cyber war campaign, further complicating the already dramatic state of affairs.“No one has ever waged a cyber conflict,” US senator Marco Rubiotold Bloomberg on Monday. “These things could rapidly escalate into something far more dangerous. So this is a very tense moment.”In fact, Russia is already waging cyber attacks against Ukraine, according to officials there, who believe a long campaign of destabilising “hybrid” warfare is more likely than an all-out land campaign.“The No. 1 task...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

322K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy