ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

EXCLUSIVE Paraguay soy crushers, hit by drought, risk running out of beans

By Daniela Desantis
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WyfKC_0eFyhtV600

ASUNCION, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Paraguay's soybean crushing industry will run out of beans to process by the middle of the year due to a drought hammering production, the country's trade industry body told Reuters, adding it was in talks to import beans for the first time ever.

The landlocked South American country, the world's fourth largest soybean exporter, is facing its worst soy harvest in a decade, with a drop in production that could see just half the amount of soy versus the previous season.

The Paraguayan Chamber of Oilseed and Cereal Processors(Cappro) told Reuters the impact of the drought could be even worse, estimating a drop of around 60% compared with the previous campaign, when the soy harvest was some 10 million tonnes.

"This figure could worsen, depending on rainfall in the coming months," the chamber said in exclusive replies to Reuters questions, adding that idle crushing capacity could be 60%-70% in the latter half of 2022.

"Given this situation, it is expected that firms will hardly be able to continue processing soybeans during the second half of the year."

Paraguay has been hit by a drought since late last year, which has badly damaged crop yields and caused navigation problems in the key Paraguay-Paraná waterway, pushing up costs for transporting the processed grains down river for export.

Neighboring countries like Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy, are also facing the risk of drought hitting soy and corn harvests, with hopes dwindling of strong rainfall this month. read more

The chamber, which represents big commodity companies such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM.N), Bunge Ltd (BG.N), Cargill and Louis Dreyfus, said it had petitioned the government's National Economic Team to approve a tax exemption to enable soybean imports for crushing. The current tax regime makes it uneconomic to import raw beans.

"With this ... it would be possible to look for regional alternatives, to cover the demand that cannot be covered locally," the chamber said. If the measure were approved, it would be the first time Paraguay has imported raw soybeans.

Paraguay's soybean industrial complex processed some 2.8 million tonnes of the oilseed last year, the lowest since 2013 and some 500,000 tonnes less than in 2020, Cappro data show.

Cappro said that the oilseed crushing sector in Paraguay was facing one of its most challenge years on record, certainly since capacity was expanded significantly in 2013 from 1.5 million tonnes per year to 4.5 million tonnes.

"We are experiencing one of the worst years in history," it said.

Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Brazil's biggest farmer coop sees 40% soy supply drop amid drought

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Coamo, the largest farmer cooperative in Brazil, expects to receive 3.6 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2021/2022 crop, 40% less than initially projected amid crop failure caused by a drought. In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, Coamo Chief Executive Airton Galinari said the company had...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Ivory Coast cocoa bean quality hit by dry weather, farmers say

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Dry weather for three straight weeks in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa regions has damaged the quality of beans and threatens to reduce the size of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday. Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, is in its dry season from...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

OECD expects Mexico economy to rebound by 3rd-qtr, growing in 2023

MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Economic growth in Mexico is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the third quarter this year, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Monday. "Exports will keep benefiting from buoyant growth in the United States, and consumption will grow thanks...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paraguay#Asuncion#South American#Archer Daniels Midland Co#Bunge Ltd#Cargill#National Economic Team
Reuters

Dry spell worries Ivory Coast cocoa farmers ahead of mid-crop

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - A long stretch of below-average rainfall in Ivory Coast’s cocoa regions extended into last week, and farmers said strong rains were needed to boost the mid-crop, which starts in April. The dry season in Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, runs from mid-November to March....
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Britain to raise Nigerian renewable, climate change investments

ABUJA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain plans to boost investments in renewable and climate change projects in Nigeria and will provide 10 million pounds ($13.6 million) of support, Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said on her first trip to the country. Power demand in Nigeria vastly outstrips supply, meaning its...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Prague stocks set for biggest loss since 2020 as Ukraine tensions hit

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Prague stocks were set for their biggest one-day loss since the end of 2020, and other central European bourses also fell with global markets amid persisting tensions around Ukraine, although most currencies held on to gains with rate hike expectations lending support. Prague's equities (.PX)...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Factbox: Countries weigh need for COVID-19 booster shots

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Many countries are expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster programmes or shortening the gap between shots as governments scramble to shore up protection against the Omicron variant. Some countries are also already deploying a fourth dose amid concerns of waning protection. Studies have shown an initial course of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Allianz has dismissed two asset managers who oversaw a group of investment funds that collapsed after racking up massive losses when the spread of coronavirus triggered wild market swings, according to regulatory filings. The downfall of the $15 billion Structured Alpha funds has landed the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Britain scraps all remaining COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced the government would remove all remaining coronavirus restrictions in England and cut access to free tests as part of its "living with COVID" plan. read more. Below is a summary of the changes announced:. ISOLATION. From Feb....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU antitrust regulators to decide on Parker, Meggitt deal by March 28

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by March 28 whether to clear U.S. engineering and aerospace company Parker-Hannifin’s 6.3-billion-pound ($8.57 billion) bid for British rival Meggitt, according to a European Commission filing on Monday. The EU competition enforcer can clear the deal with or without remedies or...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Thyssenkrupp hydrogen IPO plans face market headwinds - sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A steep drop in hydrogen shares is likely to hit the valuation of Thyssenkrupp's (TKAG.DE) hydrogen unit Nucera, according to investor and financial sources, which could make it more challenging to list the division in a potential share sale. Putting a value on Nucera has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian banks increase liquid forex assets by $8.5 billion in Jan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks increased their liquid assets held in foreign currencies by $8.5 billion in January to $53.5 billion, the central bank said on Monday, in a sign lenders may try to boost their forex shield in light of fresh sanctions threat. The United States is considering new...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU investment funds need overhaul to exploit single market, says report

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The European Union’s 19 trillion euro ($21.56 trillion)investment funds industry is failing to exploit the bloc’s single market, saddling investors with high costs and opaque selling practices, the European Court of Auditors said in a critical report on Monday. A full review of...
MARKETS
Reuters

S.Africa changes COVID vaccination rules to try to boost uptake

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Africa has changed its COVID-19 vaccination rules in an effort to encourage more people to get jabs, health authorities said on Monday. Inoculations have slowed and the country - which has recorded more than 98,000 deaths and more than 3.6 million positive COVID-19 in total in the pandemic - has ample vaccine stocks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

322K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy