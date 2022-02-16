ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy rains, flooding kill dozens in Brazil's 'Imperial City'

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Sebastian Rocandio
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - At least 78 people died in the historic Brazilian mountain town of Petropolis, local government officials said on Wednesday, after heavy rains caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded the streets and washed away cars and buses.

Located in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, Petropolis, or the "Imperial City," was the summer getaway of Brazil's monarchs in the 19th century. On Wednesday, there was scant evidence of its regal charms, after the floods ravaged its elegant streets and destroyed its Germanic buildings. Rainfall on Tuesday exceeded the average for the entire month of February.

Hilda, a resident who declined to give her full name, was distraught as she waited in the street near the remains of her house that she shared with eight people.

"I lost my niece and her five-year-old daughter, who we still haven't found," she said. "We did not expect this tragedy. Our city is over."

In the Morro da Oficina neighborhood, up to 80 houses were hit by landslides, according to authorities who expect the death toll to rise. Fire department and local civil defense teams were working at the site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6q2i_0eFyhqqv00
A car is pictured at a river after pouring rains in Petropolis, Brazil, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

"The situation is almost like war ... Cars hanging from poles, cars overturned, lots of mud and water still," Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro told reporters onsite.

Petropolis' city hall declared three days of mourning. Displaced people were being taken to schools and shelters. More than 300 people had to leave their homes.

"The water came very fast and with great force. My loss was 100%. Our life was already tough with the pandemic and less movement, and this tragedy still comes," said shopkeeper Henrique Pereira.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who is traveling to Russia, said on Twitter he had asked ministers to help Petropolis and storm victims.

"We intend to already offer to the mayor what we can," Bolsonaro told reporters in Moscow, adding that he would release federal funds to help "restore traffic in the region."

Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides in northeast Brazil and Sao Paulo state, threatened to delay harvests in the nation's central western region and briefly forced the suspension of mining operations in the state of Minas Gerais.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Sebastian Rocandio; Writing by Marcela Ayres and Peter Frontini; Editing by Alex Richardson, Cynthia Osterman and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Landslide in Guatemala, Killing 3

Authorities say a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that slammed western Guatemala early Wednesday caused damage to over 25,000 people and resulted in three fatal heart attacks. Reuters reported that the earthquake's epicenter was near the coastal province of Escuintla, less than 100 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City, at a depth of 84 kilometers (52 miles).
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Thousands affected as quake hits Guatemala

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck western Guatemala early Wednesday caused damage affecting nearly 25,000 people, and caused three people to suffer fatal heart attacks, authorities said. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at a depth of 84 kilometers (52 miles), was in the coastal district of Escuintla, less than...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Photos reveal devastating mudslide which killed 58 people in Rio De Janeiro state, Brazil

Photos and videos have emerged of devastating mudslides in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro as the death toll climbed to at least 58 people.Floods swept through the mountainous city of Petropolis following heavy downpours on Tuesday. Teams of rescuers continue to comb through the wreckage and clogged streets, looking for survivors. More than 180 soldiers were working in the stricken region which saw 900 deaths from heavy rainfall in 2011.More than 10 inches of rain (25.8cm) fell within three hours on Tuesday – almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.Footage and pictures showed cars...
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
AFP

Colombia eyes 200 tonnes of galleon gold

Colombia took a step Thursday toward recovering a long-lost Spanish wreck and its fabled riches, but it may be a rough ride as Spain and native Bolivians have also staked claims on the booty. Long the daydream of treasure hunters worldwide, the wreck of the San Jose galleon was first located off Columbia's coast in 2015, but has been left untouched as the government determines rules for its recovery. Colombia was a colony of Spain when the San Jose was sunk, and gold from across South America, especially modern-day Peru and Bolivia, was stored in the fort of its coastal city, Cartagena, before being shipped back to Europe. The Colombian government considers the booty a "national treasure" and wants it to be displayed in a future museum to be built in Cartagena.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslides#Rio De Janeiro#Russia#Mudslides#Extreme Weather#Imperial City#Brazilian#Germanic#Petropolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Brazil
Business Insider

Mexico's powerful Jalisco cartel has a new target: lime crops

Mexican lime farmers have become the latest victims of cartel extortion. Threats and cartel-related violence have caused widespread crop disruption and skyrocketing prices. The effects largely mirror previous criminal attempts to extort Mexican agricultural industries.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

319K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy