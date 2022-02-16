Ronceverte Taking Applications For Park Rentals

RONCEVERTE (WVDN) — The city of Ronceverte began taking applications for both shelters and the amphitheater on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Applications must be filled out at Ronceverte City Hall. The rentals are paid at the time of application to reserve the desired shelter/amphitheater date. No phone calls, applications must be signed and paid for.

Fees are the same as last year. Shelters: 4 hours $30.00 6 hours $40.00 All day $50.00 (park hours).

Amphitheatre: $100.00 per day.

