Ronceverte, WV

Ronceverte Taking Applications For Park Rentals

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago
RONCEVERTE (WVDN) — The city of Ronceverte began taking applications for both shelters and the amphitheater on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Applications must be filled out at Ronceverte City Hall. The rentals are paid at the time of application to reserve the desired shelter/amphitheater date. No phone calls, applications must be signed and paid for.

Fees are the same as last year. Shelters: 4 hours $30.00 6 hours $40.00 All day $50.00 (park hours).

Amphitheatre: $100.00 per day.

Ronceverte, WV
Ronceverte, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

