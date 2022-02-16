ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga Sheriff’s Asking for Help to Find Person That Fell Through the Ice

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cayuga County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help. A person on an ATV or snowmobile may have fallen through ice last night at Owasco Lake. Deputies were told...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

