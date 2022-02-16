Sodus Man Arrested for DWI

An Auburn woman has been arrested following Friday afternoon gunfire. Police arrested Caitlyn Jacobs just after 1:00pm for allegedly firing a handgun into an unoccupied vehicle behind 190 Genesee Street. Officers say Jacobs was seen leaving the scene on foot when she was stopped by them and the illegal handgun was found on her. She was then taken to the Cayuga County Jail and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to get in touch with the APD at any of the following:

AUBURN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO