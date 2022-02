ATLANTA — Fulton County School leaders are promising to make major security changes following a brutal stabbing incident that happened at Banneker High School last month. During a board of education meeting on Thursday, Superintendent Mike Looney said he would be using emergency spending power to hire an additional 10 security officers to be placed in schools that have had three or more group fights. The district said the schools included in that category are Banneker, Tri-Cities and Creekside High Schools. A spokesperson added they are waiting on data to confirm several other school recipients.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO