In the coming weeks, Apple will host its first event of 2022 to announce the iPhone SE 3. That seems to be the consensus among those in the know, and there will likely be a new Mac or two at the event as well. Meanwhile, we’re still seven months away from the launch of the iPhone 14, but leaks continue to spring every week. And the latest leak suggests that the designs of the iPhone 14 models have been finalized, as trial production begins overseas.

CELL PHONES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO