Speedskater pushes limits in hopes of reaching the Olympics

KSDK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Habecker is one of the top...

KSDK

How did St. Louis native Ian Quinn do in Olympic speed skating?

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis was represented in the Winter Olympics in competition early Saturday morning. Speed skater Ian Quinn competed in the men's mass start speed skating event. He was one of two Americans, with defending silver medalist Joey Mantia competing too. Fifteen competitors start the race to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

White Bear Lake speedskater Giorgia Birkeland reaches finals

BEIJING — Joey Mantia missed out on an Olympic medal by .002 of a second. Mia Manganello Kilburg's margin wasn't quite so minuscule, but she also finished in fourth place on a day of near-misses by the U.S. speedskating team at the Beijing Olympics. As for Giorgia Birkeland, she...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
9News

Speedskating champ chooses sportsmanship over Olympic medal

BEIJING, China — Kai Verbij was the reigning world champion in speedskating's 1,000 meters. The Dutch star really liked his chances of winning a medal Friday at the Beijing Olympics. But, with a split-second bit of sportsmanship, Verbij lost any chance of claiming a spot on the podium. In...
SPORTS
HuffingtonPost

Speedskater Bart Swings Accomplishes An Olympics First For Belgium

Belgium is really good at beer and chocolate. But the Winter Olympics?. The nation had never won an individual Winter Games gold medal until speedskater Bart Swings made history on Saturday. (Watch the video below.) Swings arrived first in a frantic finish of the mass-start even. Belgium’s only previous gold...
SPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Lia Thomas’ Championship Performance

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
SOCIETY

