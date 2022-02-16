How prevalent COVID-19 taste loss really is

Credit: Jemima Whyles/ Unsplash.

In a new study from Monell Chemical Senses Center, researchers found that the reports of taste loss are genuine and distinguishable from smell loss.

Reports of taste loss, a symptom of COVID-19, have been on the rise over the last two years.

The taste dysfunction comes in different forms, including ageusia (total taste loss), hypogeusia (partial taste loss), and dysgeusia (taste distortion).

While taste loss can be a distressing experience, scientists have been skeptical about whether reports of taste loss are genuine.

Their doubts stem from knowledge that taste loss was rare prior to COVID-19 and can often be confused with smell loss, because the two senses are closely linked.

In the current study, the team reviewed data from 241 studies that assessed taste loss and were published between May 15, 2020, and June 1, 2021.

Collectively, the 241 selected studies included 138,785 COVID-19 patients. Among these patients, 32,918 reported some form of taste loss.

Eventually, the overall estimate of the prevalence of taste loss following was 37%.

Researchers found that about four in every 10 COVID-19 patients experience some form of taste loss.

The team also found that age and sex influenced the prevalence of taste loss. Middle-aged (36 to 50 years old) individuals have the highest prevalence of taste loss out of all age groups.

And female patients are more likely to lose their sense of smell than their male counterparts.

The findings suggest that taste loss is indeed a symptom of COVID-19, and it’s reasonable to turn to the tongue” to learn why taste is affected and to start on how to reverse or repair the loss.

The study was conducted by Mackenzie E Hannum et al., and published in Chemical Senses.

