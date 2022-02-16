These blood thinner drugs linked to lower diabetic complications and death

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from National Taiwan University, researchers found in patients with heart rhythm problems and diabetes, the use of non–vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants (NOAC) was linked to a lower risk of diabetes complications and mortality than warfarin.

These findings suggest that NOAC may be a better therapeutic choice for this patient population.

Patients diagnosed with atrial fibrillation are more likely to have a stroke in their lifetime and are often prescribed long-term blood thinners including warfarin and NOACs for stroke prevention.

Diabetes is also common among these patients, with poor glycemic status putting them at risk for thromboembolism and cardiovascular mortality, as well.

In the study, the team analyzed healthcare data from 23.6 million residents, to compare the hazards of diabetes complications and mortality between patients with atrial fibrillation and diabetes.

Of the 19,909 NOAC users and 10,300 warfarin users studied, the team found those taking NOAC had much lower hazards of developing diabetic complications, glycemic emergency, and all-cause mortality.

several sensitivity analyses further supported the robustness of the findings.

While the study could not determine the exact mechanisms of the better outcomes in NOAC users, the researchers suggest possible contributing factors could include the beneficial effects of Vitamin K on insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance and the difference in anticoagulation mechanism between NOAC and warfarin.

The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine and was conducted by Huei-Kai Huang et al.

