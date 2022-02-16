ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Best Cloud Computing Services Used by Industry Professionals

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.techulator.com/resources/20589-best-cloud-computing-services-used-by-industry-professionals. Businesses are moving away from on-premise servers towards cloud computing. This migration is because it’s far easier to manage digital operations on cloud space rented from external companies than to manage the servers yourself. Cloud computing is in vogue in this era. Businesses are...

US News and World Report

EU to Launch Probe Over Use of Cloud Services by Public Sector

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - European privacy watchdog said on Tuesday it will launch joint investigations with 22 national regulators into the use of cloud-based services by the public sector to check if they comply with its privacy safeguards. The investigations will cover over 80 public bodies across the European Economic Area,...
Cloud computing giant Salesforce is working on an NFT platform

Salesforce, the world’s largest cloud-based software company, is reportedly working on its own NFT product, called the NFT Cloud. Salesforce’s CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor revealed the plans to the company’s employees during a sales kickoff on Wednesday, sources close to the matter revealed. Salesforce diving...
4 ways Enterprises can Streamline their Professional Services using FinancialForce PSA

The professional services industry has a turnover of over $4 trillion in global revenue. The seismic growth in a professional service organization (PSO) is unlike any other sector due to its boundless potential when collaborating with technology businesses. Splunk, HPE, and Red HAT enhanced their services delivery using FinancialForce PSA and led to have held significant results. Here are 4 ways to enhance the probability of success below is a list of 4 ways enterprises such as Splunk and HPE can enhance their services.
Akamai to buy cloud computing platform Linode for $900M

Akamai Technologies Inc. is making another big buy. The Cambridge-based internet giant (Nasdaq: AKAM) said on Tuesday it is buying cloud computing platform Linode LLC for approximately $900 million in cash. Linode provides virtual private servers as an infrastructure-as-a-service platform. All Linode's approximately 250 employees will become Akamai employees, according...
Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
Coppell-based Mr. Cooper and Sagent to create mortgage industry's first cloud-native servicing platform

According to the release, Sagent, a Warburg Pincus-backed fintech software company servicing financial companies in the mortgage industry, will integrate Mr. Cooper’s platform into a cloud-native core and license the resulting cloud-based servicing platform to Mr. Cooper and other mortgage servicers. Sagent will begin marketing the cloud-based servicing platform to other mortgage companies in 2023.
Computers ruin customer service

Dear Readers: You overwhelmed me with interesting replies to “Too Impersonal,” the letter saying that there is a lack of customer service today. Here is a sampling:. Dear Annie: I’m younger and, on the flip side, most people of my generation hate talking on the phone and also find the internet easier and better for many reasons. First, it’s easier to visualize your seat on a plane or date on a calendar or whatever else when picking online. Second, all answers to your questions are typed out and on record, so you won’t accidentally be screwed by a person giving you a wrong answer. You also can go back and reference them when needed. I see all of these things as customer service, just a different form. I honestly get very frustrated when I email a question and get called back, because then I have no record of what I was told, and if it was wrong, I’m stuck with no recourse or defense. –Millennial.
The US accuses Tencent and Alibaba of letting sellers traffic fake goods

The United States name-checked some of China's biggest companies, including platforms operated by Tencent and Alibaba, for allegedly dealing in "counterfeit and pirated goods," and added their businesses to its list of "notorious markets." In an announcement on Thursday, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said that...
5 Reasons Hiring a Professional Video Production Crew Is Better Than DIY Video

Originally Posted On: https://rock-creek.com/why-hire-a-professional-video-production-crew/. Corporate videos can serve all kinds of internal and external corporate functions, but they can’t do their job effectively if the quality isn’t good. Unengaging videos — whether they’re meant to market a product or train the sales team — don’t pull in the audience, and subpar videos don’t get the message across. They also reflect poorly on the brand.
10 Best Websites To Create Cartoon Avatars Online 2022

Originally Posted On: https://avatoon.net/best-websites-to-create-cartoon-avatars-online/. In the age of privacy breaches, it’s a good idea to have a cartoon avatar. In fact, people who want to be more cautious rarely share their personal images on social networking sites for privacy reasons. Thus, a cartoon avatar has become an essential part of this insecure online world. You’ve been out searching for places that let you create avatar cartoons online. We found some helpful websites in our search, all with their own strengths and weaknesses.
Understanding How Foreign Bonds Work

The United States is a magnet for investors all over the globe. According to the 10th-anniversary edition of the Venture Capital (VC) & Private Equity (PE) Country Attractiveness Index, the U.S. ranks No. 1 among 125 countries in attractiveness to VC and PE asset class investors. For savvy investors, though, looking outside of the U.S. may be a good option. By branching out from the U.S. domestic market, you can diversify your portfolio and take advantage of their growth. One way to go about this is to purchase foreign bonds. Here is a rundown on how foreign bonds work and their potential challenges to help you make your next investment decision.
A Definitive Guide to Building Backlinks

Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/a-definitive-guide-to-building-backlinks/. With over 1.9 billion websites out there, you have a lot of competition for the first page of search results. Fortunately, building backlinks can help you show search engines your site is trustworthy. But you need to get those links the right way. Then, you’ll be...
Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
