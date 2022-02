The JV Lady Eagles took on Alma Monday night for a re-scheduled game from January. Muth came out hot, scored 26 points in the first quarter, and never looked back. Izzy Bernthal had 22 points in the game, followed by Kierstyn Bully with 11. Julia Rodriguez led the team with 10 rebounds, followed by Ella Persails with 7. Bernthal had 11 steals, and Rosemary Brenner had a team high 9 assists. The JV girls take on Freeland, in a big game at home this Thursday night. Freeland is a team that challenged Muth the most this season, and will look to avenge an earlier loss to the Eagles.

ALMA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO